23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
11:49 PM • 2322 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
10:51 PM • 10093 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 26724 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 25427 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 33006 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 32460 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27110 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23888 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27561 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Exclusives
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2330 views

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center on the night of February 22 a terrorist act. Currently, 14 injured people have been hospitalized.

Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi issued an official statement regarding a series of explosions that rocked the city center on the night of February 22. The city's head qualified the event as a deliberate terrorist act, urging residents to remain as calm as possible and avoid spreading unverified rumors. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Lviv. It was a terrorist attack. Currently, 14 injured people have been hospitalized

– Sadovyi wrote on his official Facebook page.

According to operational data, all 14 people who sustained injuries of varying severity are under the supervision of doctors who are providing all necessary medical care.

Investigative and operational groups of law enforcement officers, specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal service, and rescuers continue to work at the explosion sites, eliminating the consequences of the incident.

Earlier, explosions were reported in the center of Lviv. Eyewitnesses recorded these events on video. It was previously reported that there were injured and possibly dead people at the scene.

Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties22.02.26, 00:57 • 6026 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Facebook
Lviv