Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi issued an official statement regarding a series of explosions that rocked the city center on the night of February 22. The city's head qualified the event as a deliberate terrorist act, urging residents to remain as calm as possible and avoid spreading unverified rumors. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Lviv. It was a terrorist attack. Currently, 14 injured people have been hospitalized – Sadovyi wrote on his official Facebook page.

According to operational data, all 14 people who sustained injuries of varying severity are under the supervision of doctors who are providing all necessary medical care.

Investigative and operational groups of law enforcement officers, specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal service, and rescuers continue to work at the explosion sites, eliminating the consequences of the incident.

Earlier, explosions were reported in the center of Lviv. Eyewitnesses recorded these events on video. It was previously reported that there were injured and possibly dead people at the scene.

Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualties