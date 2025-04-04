Andriy Sadovyi

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13868 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24468 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62414 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210033 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120521 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388846 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308574 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213372 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244036 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255007 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128688 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210007 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388827 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252837 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308563 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1628 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12449 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71023 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56710 views
Vitaliy Klitschko declared more than UAH 1.2 million in salary and a white grand piano

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary and UAH 1.5 million in royalties. He also declared apartments, a house, land, watches, a grand piano and vehicles.

Politics • March 31, 05:27 PM • 34142 views

Head of the National Police Vyhivskyi declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income

Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.

Economy • March 30, 06:08 AM • 37401 views

Head of the State Labor Service Degnera declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income for 2024

Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.

Economy • March 30, 05:22 AM • 33847 views

More than 14 million UAH of income: what the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi declared

Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.

Economy • March 29, 07:19 AM • 99099 views

The Metropolitan Gardens and Sheptytsky Library in Lviv will be returned to the UGCC

A memorandum on the return of the Metropolitan Gardens and Sheptytsky Library to the UGCC was signed in Lviv. The document was signed by representatives of the city authorities, the OVA, the State Special Communications, and the Curia of the Lviv Archdiocese.

Society • March 5, 02:44 PM • 15284 views

Several airports may start operating this year - Sadovyi

The mayor of Lviv has announced the possibility of reopening several airports in Ukraine this year. According to him, there are technical possibilities for this, only a political decision is needed.

Economy • January 25, 09:58 AM • 40672 views

Wreckage of downed Russian drone damages houses in Kirovohrad region

In the Dmytrivska community of Kirovohrad region, the windows of several residential buildings were damaged by the fragments of a downed enemy UAV. There were no casualties, and the area is being inspected.

Society • January 15, 06:52 AM • 99277 views

Lviv Mayor: enemy attacked the region's energy infrastructure

Russian cruise missiles attacked the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in six regions of Ukraine, but Lviv has not yet been affected.

War • January 15, 06:36 AM • 45838 views

On the eve of All Saints' Day: in Lviv, lamps were lit on the graves of fallen Heroes

Lviv residents lit candles on the graves of fallen heroes on the eve of All Saints' Day. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi noted that the light of the lamps symbolizes the unquenchable memory and love for the defenders.

Society • October 31, 07:52 PM • 20767 views

29 days in intensive care: Lviv Polytechnic lecturer who was wounded during the Russian attack on September 4 dies

Bohdan Kryl, a lecturer at Lviv Polytechnic, died in hospital from wounds sustained during a rocket attack on Lviv on September 4. He was the eighth victim of this attack.

War • October 2, 04:31 PM • 15454 views

Due to the threat of terrorist attacks: security measures are being strengthened in all Lviv schools

On September 19, security measures in schools in Lviv will be tightened due to terrorist threats. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the police would check everyone entering educational institutions.

Society • September 18, 04:59 PM • 16505 views

Polish volunteer killed for Ukraine to be honored in Lviv

A funeral service for Przemyslaw Rasiewicz-Kuczynski, a Polish citizen who died defending Ukraine, will be held in Lviv. The International Legion volunteer will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.

Society • August 13, 09:01 PM • 29550 views

Not earlier: Lviv to start school year on September 2 after government decision

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the city will implement the Cabinet's decision to start the school year on September 2. Earlier, the city headquarters recommended starting classes on August 19 due to the risk of power outages.

Society • July 24, 11:12 AM • 32306 views

They discussed the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of fallen Ukrainian defenders: Sadovyi meets with Vatican Secretary of State

Andriy Sadovyi met with Pietro Parolin to discuss the role of the Vatican in the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of dead Ukrainians.

War • July 19, 05:58 PM • 101968 views

In Lviv, fires broke out in different districts due to lightning strikes

The July 14 thunderstorm in Lviv caused power outages and numerous fires caused by lightning strikes in various parts of the city, including residential buildings, an abandoned building, and a house in Rudne.

Society • July 14, 08:21 PM • 20260 views

Ashes of one of the last UPA commanders buried in Lviv

The ashes of Yevhen Shtender, one of the last commanders of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army who died in Canada two years ago, and his daughter Sofia were buried at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Society • July 13, 09:54 AM • 19890 views

Lviv says goodbye to Okhmatdyt doctor killed in Russian attack

Lviv says goodbye to Svitlana Lukyanchyk, a doctor who was killed in a Russian shelling of a children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8.

Society • July 10, 12:14 PM • 23551 views

Svitlana Lukyanchuk, a pediatric nephrologist from Lviv, died as a result of a strike on Okhmatdyt

Svitlana Lukyanchuk, a 30-year-old pediatric nephrologist from Lviv, was killed during the russian shelling of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.

Society • July 8, 01:35 PM • 20327 views

The school year in Lviv schools will start earlier - on August 19

The school year in Lviv schools will start on August 19 to ensure full education due to the difficult situation with electricity, and the schools can potentially serve as round-the-clock heating points for citizens in the event of a complete blackout.

Society • July 5, 09:28 AM • 13233 views

Russia's attack on Lviv: the mayor spoke about the condition of the victims and material damage

One victim is hospitalized with fractures and shrapnel wounds after Russia's attack on Lviv damaged the building of a research institute, causing more than UAH 20 million in damage.

War • June 19, 12:44 PM • 14648 views

Watered Monday is traditionally celebrated in Lviv today

On the second day of Easter, traditional water fights were organized in Lviv, continuing the Ukrainian tradition of celebrating Watered Monday.

Society • May 6, 12:43 PM • 19844 views

Despite promises, Poroshenko has not given money for the Shukhevych Museum destroyed by Russia - Lviv City Council

Despite his promises, Poroshenko has not given money for the Shukhevych Museum destroyed by Russia, the Lviv City Council reports.

Politics • April 16, 11:33 AM • 19696 views

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker plans visit to Romania to discuss energy assistance to Ukraine

U. S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker is planning a visit to Romania to discuss with officials and business representatives the country's contribution to regional cooperation, emergency assistance to Ukraine in the energy sector, and long-term investments in infrastructure in Romania and Ukraine.

Economy • April 2, 04:49 PM • 28505 views

"A meeting about which little can be said publicly": US Ambassador and Special Representative Pritzker meet with Lviv Mayor

U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery Penny Pritzker met with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi to discuss opportunities for further development of the Ukrainian economy and ways to unite the Ukrainian and American communities to achieve this goal.

War • April 2, 10:59 AM • 108365 views

Missile whistles can be heard in Lviv region

A missile was spotted over the Lviv region of Ukraine, as reported by the head of the Lviv city community, Andriy Sadovyi, who urged people not to film it.

Society • March 31, 03:08 AM • 108269 views

Politician Igor Yukhnovsky, one of the founders of Ukraine, dies

Ihor Rafailovych Yukhnovsky, a theoretical physicist, politician, and honorary citizen of Lviv, passed away.

Society • March 26, 12:21 PM • 22978 views

Shelling of Lviv region: About 20 rockets and 7 shaheds were aimed at critical infrastructure

About 20 rockets and 7 sabers were aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv region, but no attacks were recorded in Lviv itself.

War • March 24, 04:50 AM • 51248 views

In Lviv region, developers are illegally draining the lake in order not to flood cottages - Sadovyi

Developers have illegally lowered the water level in a lake near Bryukhovychi in Lviv Oblast to avoid flooding newly built cottages on recreational land.

Society • February 22, 10:07 AM • 29514 views

Mayor: two schools, a kindergarten and 18 residential buildings damaged in Lviv

The mayor said that two schools, a kindergarten, 18 residential buildings were damaged and three people were wounded in the Russian missile attack on Lviv.

War • February 15, 07:07 AM • 31279 views

Man and woman wounded in Lviv during morning attack - OVO

A man and a woman living on Naukova Street in Lviv sustained stab wounds in the attack, which also damaged nearby buildings and cars.

War • February 15, 06:14 AM • 29527 views