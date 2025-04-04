Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko declared UAH 1. 2 million in salary and UAH 1.5 million in royalties. He also declared apartments, a house, land, watches, a grand piano and vehicles.
Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.
Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.
Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.
A memorandum on the return of the Metropolitan Gardens and Sheptytsky Library to the UGCC was signed in Lviv. The document was signed by representatives of the city authorities, the OVA, the State Special Communications, and the Curia of the Lviv Archdiocese.
The mayor of Lviv has announced the possibility of reopening several airports in Ukraine this year. According to him, there are technical possibilities for this, only a political decision is needed.
In the Dmytrivska community of Kirovohrad region, the windows of several residential buildings were damaged by the fragments of a downed enemy UAV. There were no casualties, and the area is being inspected.
Russian cruise missiles attacked the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in six regions of Ukraine, but Lviv has not yet been affected.
Lviv residents lit candles on the graves of fallen heroes on the eve of All Saints' Day. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi noted that the light of the lamps symbolizes the unquenchable memory and love for the defenders.
Bohdan Kryl, a lecturer at Lviv Polytechnic, died in hospital from wounds sustained during a rocket attack on Lviv on September 4. He was the eighth victim of this attack.
On September 19, security measures in schools in Lviv will be tightened due to terrorist threats. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the police would check everyone entering educational institutions.
A funeral service for Przemyslaw Rasiewicz-Kuczynski, a Polish citizen who died defending Ukraine, will be held in Lviv. The International Legion volunteer will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the city will implement the Cabinet's decision to start the school year on September 2. Earlier, the city headquarters recommended starting classes on August 19 due to the risk of power outages.
Andriy Sadovyi met with Pietro Parolin to discuss the role of the Vatican in the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of dead Ukrainians.
The July 14 thunderstorm in Lviv caused power outages and numerous fires caused by lightning strikes in various parts of the city, including residential buildings, an abandoned building, and a house in Rudne.
The ashes of Yevhen Shtender, one of the last commanders of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army who died in Canada two years ago, and his daughter Sofia were buried at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.
Lviv says goodbye to Svitlana Lukyanchyk, a doctor who was killed in a Russian shelling of a children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8.
Svitlana Lukyanchuk, a 30-year-old pediatric nephrologist from Lviv, was killed during the russian shelling of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv.
The school year in Lviv schools will start on August 19 to ensure full education due to the difficult situation with electricity, and the schools can potentially serve as round-the-clock heating points for citizens in the event of a complete blackout.
One victim is hospitalized with fractures and shrapnel wounds after Russia's attack on Lviv damaged the building of a research institute, causing more than UAH 20 million in damage.
On the second day of Easter, traditional water fights were organized in Lviv, continuing the Ukrainian tradition of celebrating Watered Monday.
Despite his promises, Poroshenko has not given money for the Shukhevych Museum destroyed by Russia, the Lviv City Council reports.
U. S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker is planning a visit to Romania to discuss with officials and business representatives the country's contribution to regional cooperation, emergency assistance to Ukraine in the energy sector, and long-term investments in infrastructure in Romania and Ukraine.
U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery Penny Pritzker met with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi to discuss opportunities for further development of the Ukrainian economy and ways to unite the Ukrainian and American communities to achieve this goal.
A missile was spotted over the Lviv region of Ukraine, as reported by the head of the Lviv city community, Andriy Sadovyi, who urged people not to film it.
Ihor Rafailovych Yukhnovsky, a theoretical physicist, politician, and honorary citizen of Lviv, passed away.
About 20 rockets and 7 sabers were aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv region, but no attacks were recorded in Lviv itself.
Developers have illegally lowered the water level in a lake near Bryukhovychi in Lviv Oblast to avoid flooding newly built cottages on recreational land.
The mayor said that two schools, a kindergarten, 18 residential buildings were damaged and three people were wounded in the Russian missile attack on Lviv.
A man and a woman living on Naukova Street in Lviv sustained stab wounds in the attack, which also damaged nearby buildings and cars.