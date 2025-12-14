$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 9500 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 31609 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 56315 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 39996 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
December 13, 01:58 PM • 39256 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 32114 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19919 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18891 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16553 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Lviv bids farewell to People's Artist Stepan Giga

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The farewell ceremony for People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Giga, who passed away on December 12, has begun in Lviv. The farewell will last until 11:00 PM at the Garrison Church, and the funeral will take place the following day at Lychakiv Cemetery.

Lviv bids farewell to People's Artist Stepan Giga
Photo: instagram.com/stepan.giga_official

In Lviv, the farewell ceremony for Ukrainian pop singer, composer, and People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa, who died on December 12, is beginning. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel, writes  UNN.

Details

The farewell ceremony begins at the Garrison Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Lviv.

According to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, the farewell began at 4:00 PM, and at 7:00 PM, a parastas service will be held in the church. In total, the farewell will last until 11:00 PM.

Also, the next day, on Monday, at 2:00 PM, the funeral service will take place in the Garrison Church.

Around 3:00 PM, a city-wide farewell will take place on Rynok Square, and Stepan Higa will be buried in field 75 of Lychakiv Cemetery, Sadovyi reported.

The city is organizing the farewell and burial of the People's Artist of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, it became known that on December 12, in Lviv, the famous singer Stepan Higa died at the age of 66. He died in the intensive care unit of the First Medical Association of Lviv, but the family has not yet confirmed the information.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCulture
Musician
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv