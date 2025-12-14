Lviv bids farewell to People's Artist Stepan Giga
Kyiv • UNN
The farewell ceremony for People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Giga, who passed away on December 12, has begun in Lviv. The farewell will last until 11:00 PM at the Garrison Church, and the funeral will take place the following day at Lychakiv Cemetery.
In Lviv, the farewell ceremony for Ukrainian pop singer, composer, and People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Higa, who died on December 12, is beginning. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
The farewell ceremony begins at the Garrison Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Lviv.
According to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, the farewell began at 4:00 PM, and at 7:00 PM, a parastas service will be held in the church. In total, the farewell will last until 11:00 PM.
Also, the next day, on Monday, at 2:00 PM, the funeral service will take place in the Garrison Church.
Around 3:00 PM, a city-wide farewell will take place on Rynok Square, and Stepan Higa will be buried in field 75 of Lychakiv Cemetery, Sadovyi reported.
The city is organizing the farewell and burial of the People's Artist of Ukraine.
Recall
Earlier, it became known that on December 12, in Lviv, the famous singer Stepan Higa died at the age of 66. He died in the intensive care unit of the First Medical Association of Lviv, but the family has not yet confirmed the information.