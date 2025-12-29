$42.060.13
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
04:39 AM • 13817 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 31923 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 38629 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 36049 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 31963 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 38597 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 49146 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33905 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45095 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that martial law would be lifted only after Ukraine receives security guarantees. And it will also require the consent of the army command.

Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that martial law can only be lifted after Ukraine receives security guarantees. The Head of State told journalists about this, writes UNN.

First of all, we all want the war to end, and then martial law will end. And only then. But martial law will end at the moment when Ukraine has security guarantees. Without security guarantees, this war has not really ended. We cannot admit that it has ended. Because there may be a risk of repeated aggression with such a neighbor.

- Zelenskyy said in response to a question whether martial law would end in the event of a truce, and, accordingly, whether the borders would be open for men of conscription age in that case.

"And regarding security guarantees. Why are we spending so much time on them now? This is the monitoring of partners and their presence. I think we are serious, we will discuss this with our partners, that if we can finalize all the documents, and if we still find opportunities with everyone, with the Americans, Europeans and with the "Russians", to sign 20 points for ending the war, I am very determined that at that moment we will simultaneously receive security guarantees. That is, we will not waste time. And at the moment when we receive them, it will be a signal for all of us that the war is over," the President said.

The Head of State also noted that "undoubtedly", these terms "will also be influenced by the understanding and position of the command of our army." "We discuss this at the Staff. They must say that all the infrastructure for this is ready, in order to cancel martial law," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy proposed to Trump to consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-50 years29.12.25, 10:39 • 978 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine