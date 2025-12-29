Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that martial law can only be lifted after Ukraine receives security guarantees. The Head of State told journalists about this, writes UNN.

First of all, we all want the war to end, and then martial law will end. And only then. But martial law will end at the moment when Ukraine has security guarantees. Without security guarantees, this war has not really ended. We cannot admit that it has ended. Because there may be a risk of repeated aggression with such a neighbor. - Zelenskyy said in response to a question whether martial law would end in the event of a truce, and, accordingly, whether the borders would be open for men of conscription age in that case.

"And regarding security guarantees. Why are we spending so much time on them now? This is the monitoring of partners and their presence. I think we are serious, we will discuss this with our partners, that if we can finalize all the documents, and if we still find opportunities with everyone, with the Americans, Europeans and with the "Russians", to sign 20 points for ending the war, I am very determined that at that moment we will simultaneously receive security guarantees. That is, we will not waste time. And at the moment when we receive them, it will be a signal for all of us that the war is over," the President said.

The Head of State also noted that "undoubtedly", these terms "will also be influenced by the understanding and position of the command of our army." "We discuss this at the Staff. They must say that all the infrastructure for this is ready, in order to cancel martial law," Zelenskyy said.

