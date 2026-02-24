Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening

On March 28, a large-scale Evening of Remembrance dedicated to the legendary Ukrainian singer Stepan Hiza will take place at the Palace of Sports. The concert will feature both veterans of the Ukrainian stage and new young talents in Ukrainian show business. One of the young performers at the event will be Nastya Semchuk, who will present the artist's iconic composition - "The Last Night" in her own emotional interpretation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's press service.

It is worth noting that for the singer, this performance is not just another appearance on stage, but an important creative challenge and a personal test.

"Preparing for the Evening of Remembrance for me is not just vocal rehearsals. It's an attempt to live every word of the song. I feel a huge responsibility, because performing in such an arena is the fulfillment of my big dream. When I go on stage, there will be two feelings in my heart: immense gratitude for the trust and trembling excitement. It is a great honor to be part of an event dedicated to a person I sincerely respect." - Nastya Semchuk admits.

According to the artist, the choice of the composition was not accidental, because it was "The Last Night" that became a symbol of inner maturity and courage for her.

"This song struck me with its emotional intensity. For me, it's a story about a moment when time seems to stop and only true feelings remain. It has a bright sadness that I want to convey to the audience. For a young performer, this is a great challenge - to let such depth pass through me, but that's how I see development: not just singing notes, but living the story that Stepan Higa made legendary." - says the singer.

Nastya Semchuk truly got acquainted with Stepan Higa's work a few years ago, when she began to professionally engage in vocals. It was then, according to her, that she discovered the complexity and at the same time the melodiousness of his songs. The track "This Dream" evokes the strongest emotional response in the singer.

"It has a special bright energy that makes the heart beat faster and gives hope regardless of the circumstances." - the artist shares.

According to Nastya Semchuk, the secret of Stepan Higa's songs' popularity lies in their sincerity and timelessness.

"He never tried to be 'fashionable' - he was always real. His songs are about love, family, human dignity. That's why they are close to several generations at once. His work is a bridge between the past and the present. Legends do not die as long as their songs are heard." - she is convinced.

Recall

Almost 50 artists, as well as his children, will perform at the concert dedicated to the memory of Stepan Higa.