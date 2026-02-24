Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening

$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 5810 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 5794 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 6882 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 10084 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12116 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 13080 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 12688 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22185 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13427 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Popular news
Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest MemorandumFebruary 24, 10:17 AM • 5586 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 16401 views
US auditors published a report on Ukrainian grant activists: they turned reforms into their own earnings, - lawyer02:46 PM • 4884 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10723 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 5872 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22185 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 33407 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 51755 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 70299 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 73165 views
Actual people
Actual places
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhoto07:45 PM • 536 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 5948 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10764 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 16439 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 27313 views
Actual
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

On March 28, a Memorial Evening for Stepan Giga will take place at the Palace of Sports. Young singer Nastya Semchuk will perform the song "Ostannya Nich" (Last Night) in her own interpretation.

Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening

On March 28, a large-scale Evening of Remembrance dedicated to the legendary Ukrainian singer Stepan Hiza will take place at the Palace of Sports. The concert will feature both veterans of the Ukrainian stage and new young talents in Ukrainian show business. One of the young performers at the event will be Nastya Semchuk, who will present the artist's iconic composition - "The Last Night" in her own emotional interpretation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's press service.

It is worth noting that for the singer, this performance is not just another appearance on stage, but an important creative challenge and a personal test.

"Preparing for the Evening of Remembrance for me is not just vocal rehearsals. It's an attempt to live every word of the song. I feel a huge responsibility, because performing in such an arena is the fulfillment of my big dream. When I go on stage, there will be two feelings in my heart: immense gratitude for the trust and trembling excitement. It is a great honor to be part of an event dedicated to a person I sincerely respect."

- Nastya Semchuk admits.

According to the artist, the choice of the composition was not accidental, because it was "The Last Night" that became a symbol of inner maturity and courage for her.

"This song struck me with its emotional intensity. For me, it's a story about a moment when time seems to stop and only true feelings remain. It has a bright sadness that I want to convey to the audience. For a young performer, this is a great challenge - to let such depth pass through me, but that's how I see development: not just singing notes, but living the story that Stepan Higa made legendary."

- says the singer.

Nastya Semchuk truly got acquainted with Stepan Higa's work a few years ago, when she began to professionally engage in vocals. It was then, according to her, that she discovered the complexity and at the same time the melodiousness of his songs. The track "This Dream" evokes the strongest emotional response in the singer.

"It has a special bright energy that makes the heart beat faster and gives hope regardless of the circumstances."

- the artist shares.

According to Nastya Semchuk, the secret of Stepan Higa's songs' popularity lies in their sincerity and timelessness.

"He never tried to be 'fashionable' - he was always real. His songs are about love, family, human dignity. That's why they are close to several generations at once. His work is a bridge between the past and the present. Legends do not die as long as their songs are heard."

- she is convinced.

Recall

Almost 50 artists, as well as his children, will perform at the concert dedicated to the memory of Stepan Higa.

Stanislav Karmazin

