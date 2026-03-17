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Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine take

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2504 views

Finland leads the forecast with the track Liekinheitin, and France takes second place. Ukraine, with the song Ridnym by LELEKA, is currently closing the top ten of the list.

Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine take

The updated forecast for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 shows that the season's favorites maintain a significant lead over the other participants. Ukraine is currently in the top ten, with LELEKA's song "Ridnym" taking 10th place, UNN reports.

Details

The struggle for victory is concentrated among several countries, which, as largely expected, demonstrate the highest support from bookmakers.

Finland holds the lead with a huge margin, its competition entry considered one of the strongest this year. The musical mastery of performers Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen, as well as active fan support across Europe, make the Finnish track "Liekinheitin" an undeniable contender for victory.

Second place is occupied by France and artist Monroe with the song "Regarde", which demonstrates consistently high ratings in forecasts.

Despite fluctuations in ratings after the song's presentation, the French composition retains real chances for leadership in the final thanks to a harmonious combination of vocals, arrangement, and staging.

The song from Sweden, "My system" by artist Felicia, is only in sixth position in the forecast, despite the strong musical characteristics of the track. Ukraine, meanwhile, is confidently in 10th place. The country's representative's song and performance have received notable support from some viewers and analysts, but are still lagging behind the favorites.

It is worth noting that forecasts remain dynamic: final results may change in the last weeks, days, and even hours before the contest, depending on live performances and the audience's reactions to them.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote that Ukraine's representative at Eurovision 2026, LELEKA, changed her competition track before the song contest and released a new version of the song "Ridnym".

Stanislav Karmazin

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