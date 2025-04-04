$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15003 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27169 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64038 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212645 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121992 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391049 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310077 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213617 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130869 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212645 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391049 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310077 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2552 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13454 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44588 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71923 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57032 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Finland

News by theme

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.

Politics • April 3, 04:45 PM • 11051 views

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12746 views

Finland wants to withdraw from the convention banning anti-personnel mines

Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.

News of the World • April 1, 01:03 PM • 14324 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149395 views

The President of Finland proposes to Trump to set a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Finnish President Stubb suggested that Trump set April 20 as the date for a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Sanctions against the Russian Federation are needed to maintain the truce.

War • March 30, 10:55 PM • 35375 views

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed pressure on Russia and interaction with the USA

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

War • March 30, 09:39 PM • 12275 views

Patience with Russia's actions is running out: Stubb, after meeting with Trump, said that the US is preparing sanctions against the Russian Federation

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it does not adhere to the ceasefire. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb after meeting with Donald Trump.

Politics • March 30, 07:48 PM • 26959 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142222 views

Played golf and agreed on "necessary icebreakers": Trump's meeting with the President of Finland

Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.

Politics • March 30, 01:56 AM • 22460 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 80 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.

War • March 28, 01:05 PM • 33005 views

Community Restoration: Practical Solutions and Expert Advice in Chernihiv Region from "Dobrobat and Co Reconstruction Summit"

The "Dobrobat and Co Reconstruction Summit" took place in Chernihiv region, where the reconstruction of communities, the involvement of the experience of other countries, and the importance of strategic planning were discussed.

Business News • March 28, 11:18 AM • 75245 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587502 views

Summit of the "coalition of the willing" has started: Zelenskyy's Office names the topics of negotiations

A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.

War • March 27, 10:30 AM • 32641 views

Ukrainians have different ideas about what can be called a victory in the war – survey

According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.

Society • March 25, 02:29 PM • 21794 views

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16577 views

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected

Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.

Politics • March 23, 05:50 AM • 43920 views

Lithuania will strengthen borders with Russia and Belarus with fortifications and mines

Lithuania plans to strengthen border protection with Russia and Belarus by building fortifications and mining territories. The country is discussing with Poland and Finland to join forces for defense.

War • March 22, 09:12 PM • 25526 views

Poland has proposed that Russia abandon weapons from Iran and North Korea if it is concerned about foreign supplies to Ukraine

The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

War • March 21, 03:12 PM • 14925 views

President Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for a visit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Norway on Thursday morning, according to nationen. no. The day before, the Ukrainian president was on a visit to Finland.

Politics • March 20, 09:54 AM • 8026 views

Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.

Society • March 20, 06:29 AM • 10769 views

Ukraine and Finland will create a coalition of shelters - Zelenskyy

The presidents of Ukraine and Finland visited the largest shelter in Helsinki and signed a letter of intent. Ukraine is working to increase the number of safe places.

Society • March 19, 09:39 PM • 21818 views

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the Prime Minister of Finland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.

War • March 19, 04:08 PM • 33371 views

Ukraine, together with its partners, is working on a plan to achieve peace and security guarantees - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with its partners, is working on a peace plan and security guarantees. Support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the EU and NATO is also being discussed.

War • March 19, 03:37 PM • 15193 views

The time of President Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump has been announced

The phone call between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was scheduled to begin on March 19th at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. They will discuss details of a peaceful settlement and Trump's conversation with Putin.

Politics • March 19, 02:16 PM • 16719 views

Stubb named the countries that should represent Europe in the negotiation process

The President of Finland stated that Europe should create a negotiating team consisting of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy. He also assured Zelensky of Ukraine's support.

Politics • March 19, 01:16 PM • 17742 views

EU leaders strongly supported Ukraine after Trump's conversation with Putin

The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.

Politics • March 19, 12:38 PM • 18788 views

Zelenskyy: loss of strategic partnership with the USA – a serious threat to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine stated that the cessation of US support would be critically dangerous. He emphasized the importance of restoring aid for the safe future of Ukrainians.

Politics • March 19, 11:06 AM • 39640 views

Under what conditions will Ukraine stop strikes on the energy sector of Russia? President explains

Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.

War • March 19, 11:04 AM • 49166 views

Zelenskyy answered the question of who will represent Ukraine and the US at the meeting in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy announced that the meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Saudi Arabia will discuss a partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation.

War • March 19, 10:59 AM • 46664 views

Zelenskyy: Loss of intelligence from the US threatens Ukraine's security and increases risk to civilians

Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will complicate Ukraine's defense against ballistic attacks. This endangers the civilian population, making Trump's demands inadequate.

Politics • March 19, 10:47 AM • 19267 views