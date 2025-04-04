The Finnish President stated that a European leader should address Russia. France or Great Britain, which have the means to do so, are being considered.
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
Finland intends to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mines in order to respond flexibly to changes in the security sphere. The country also plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2029.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
Finnish President Stubb suggested that Trump set April 20 as the date for a complete ceasefire in Ukraine. Sanctions against the Russian Federation are needed to maintain the truce.
Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.
The United States is ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it does not adhere to the ceasefire. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb after meeting with Donald Trump.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
Alexander Stubb unexpectedly met with Donald Trump in Florida. The presidents played golf and discussed strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, including the development of icebreakers.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.
The "Dobrobat and Co Reconstruction Summit" took place in Chernihiv region, where the reconstruction of communities, the involvement of the experience of other countries, and the importance of strategic planning were discussed.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.
According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.
According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.
Lithuania plans to strengthen border protection with Russia and Belarus by building fortifications and mining territories. The country is discussing with Poland and Finland to join forces for defense.
The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Norway on Thursday morning, according to nationen. no. The day before, the Ukrainian president was on a visit to Finland.
Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.
The presidents of Ukraine and Finland visited the largest shelter in Helsinki and signed a letter of intent. Ukraine is working to increase the number of safe places.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with its partners, is working on a peace plan and security guarantees. Support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the EU and NATO is also being discussed.
The phone call between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was scheduled to begin on March 19th at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. They will discuss details of a peaceful settlement and Trump's conversation with Putin.
The President of Finland stated that Europe should create a negotiating team consisting of Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy. He also assured Zelensky of Ukraine's support.
The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.
The President of Ukraine stated that the cessation of US support would be critically dangerous. He emphasized the importance of restoring aid for the safe future of Ukrainians.
Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.
Zelenskyy announced that the meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Saudi Arabia will discuss a partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation.
Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will complicate Ukraine's defense against ballistic attacks. This endangers the civilian population, making Trump's demands inadequate.