Ukrainian will be added to the list of languages for correspondence with Santa Claus

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 558 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 7232 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 13039 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 14693 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14378 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13899 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13337 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14861 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 28017 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 66279 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.5m/s
79%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 13325 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 10939 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 8438 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 5418 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 5730 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 56549 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 58843 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 53254 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 80853 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 77601 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Karol Nawrocki
Andrzej Duda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 3392 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 5460 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 8476 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 19747 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 66271 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Ukrainian will be added to the list of languages for correspondence with Santa Claus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Ukrainian language will be added to the list of languages for correspondence with Santa Claus. Santa Claus's post office is initiating steps for its inclusion.

Ukrainian will be added to the list of languages for correspondence with Santa Claus

Ukrainian will be added to the list of languages used in correspondence with Santa Claus. This was reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The letter, in particular, states that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Finland received a response from Kati Tervonen, head of Santa Claus's Post Office, who informs that Santa Claus's Office and Post Office fully support the initiative of sending letters in Ukrainian to and from Santa Claus.

- the message says.

It is noted that Santa Claus's post office is taking appropriate measures to add the Ukrainian language to the list of languages used in correspondence as soon as possible.

It is also noted that Santa Claus and the postal elves will be happy to receive letters from Ukrainian children, and Ukrainian children can write their letters to Santa Claus in their native language.

- the message says.

According to the ombudswoman, such initiatives demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine and an understanding of how important it is for Ukrainian children to receive letters from Santa Claus in their native language.

Australia and New Zealand have already welcomed 2026: millions of people took to the streets31.12.25, 15:47 • 1526 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Olena Ivanovska
Finland
Ukraine