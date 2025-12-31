Ukrainian will be added to the list of languages for correspondence with Santa Claus

Ukrainian will be added to the list of languages used in correspondence with Santa Claus. This was reported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The letter, in particular, states that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Finland received a response from Kati Tervonen, head of Santa Claus's Post Office, who informs that Santa Claus's Office and Post Office fully support the initiative of sending letters in Ukrainian to and from Santa Claus. - the message says.

It is noted that Santa Claus's post office is taking appropriate measures to add the Ukrainian language to the list of languages used in correspondence as soon as possible.

It is also noted that Santa Claus and the postal elves will be happy to receive letters from Ukrainian children, and Ukrainian children can write their letters to Santa Claus in their native language. - the message says.

According to the ombudswoman, such initiatives demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine and an understanding of how important it is for Ukrainian children to receive letters from Santa Claus in their native language.

Australia and New Zealand have already welcomed 2026: millions of people took to the streets