Australia and New Zealand have already welcomed 2026: millions of people took to the streets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Residents of Australia and New Zealand welcomed the New Year 2026, thousands of people took to the streets of cities, including Canberra and Wellington. In Sydney, where a terrorist attack previously occurred, about 1 million people watched the fireworks under close police supervision.

Australia and New Zealand have already welcomed 2026: millions of people took to the streets

Residents of Australia and New Zealand, located in the Southern Hemisphere, have already welcomed the New Year 2026: thousands of people took to the streets of cities in these countries, including the capitals Canberra and Wellington. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News, BBC and Stuff.co.

Details

Australia's east coast welcomed 2026 with a vibrant celebration in Sydney Harbour. Weeks earlier, a terrorist attack occurred on December 14, during Hanukkah celebrations, when two terrorists opened fire on people. More than 15 people died as a result of the attack.

This time, well-armed police closely monitored the approximately 1 million people who gathered on the waterfront to watch the fireworks.

The ceremony also commemorated those who died on Bondi Beach on December 14.

Meanwhile, in Auckland (New Zealand), thousands of people also lined the streets of the central business district and celebrated the New Year.

Recall

UNN compiled a selection of when exactly different countries around the world will enter the new year 2026. The first to celebrate the holiday are the Line Islands in the Pacific Ocean, and the last are the cities of Washington and New York in the USA and Ottawa in Canada.

Yevhen Ustimenko

