Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary

Famous Hollywood actress, star of the series "Dynasty" Joan Collins, who gained immense popularity thanks to her role as Alexis, shared a joyful event in her family — the celebrity and her husband Percy Gibson are celebrating their wedding anniversary. The couple has been officially married for 24 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the actress's Instagram.

In her blog, the 92-year-old artist published a joint photo with her beloved, apparently taken during a social event. In the picture, the couple poses embracing in front of the cameras: Gibson posed in a classic suit, and Collins tried on a rather elegant look with a blue dress, a massive hat, and a jacket.

In the caption to the photo, the actress touchingly addressed her husband, who is 32 years her junior. The woman expressed sincere gratitude for the years of marriage. She noted that these 24 years have made her life special and happy.

24 years - thank you, dear Percy, for making my life so wonderful - wrote Joan.

It should be added that Gibson is Collins' fifth official husband. They met in 2000 while working on a theatrical production, and on February 17, 2002, the lovers officially married. Since then, the couple has repeatedly demonstrated strong relationships and mutual support in public.

"Dynasty" is an American prime-time soap opera that aired on ABC from January 12, 1981, to May 11, 1989. The plot centers on the Carringtons, a wealthy family that owns an oil business and lives in Denver, Colorado.