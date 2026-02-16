Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage

American actor Richard Gere appeared in rare family photos with his wife, publicist Alejandra Silva, and their three children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publicist's Instagram.

In the published photos, the couple is spending time in a family atmosphere. The actor congratulated his beloved on the holiday with hugs, kisses, and a bouquet of flowers, after which they, along with their children, held a home celebration.

In the caption to the photo, Silva touchingly thanked her family and husband for their support and love.

"Happy Valentine's Day from our little team. Infinitely grateful for my boys and for my husband - for the one who crossed the ocean to be with us. I love you all endlessly," she shared.

Separately, the actor's wife showed a joint portrait with her three sons. However, the couple continues to protect the privacy of their children, so their faces were hidden in the pictures.

It is known that the couple is raising two sons together. In addition, Silva has a son from a previous relationship, who also appeared in the frame. Gere has an adult son from his first marriage, but he is absent from the family photos.

Gere and Silva have been married since 2018. Despite the public nature of their profession, the couple rarely shows their personal lives, so the new family photos caused active discussion among fans online.