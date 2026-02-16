Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage

$43.100.11
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 932 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 5180 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15392 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 16794 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 35960 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23609 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28123 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34466 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37063 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76368 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 25689 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 23548 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12575 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 17879 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10236 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 10295 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto

Exclusive

01:44 PM • 15391 views
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 15391 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis

Exclusive

11:42 AM • 35960 views
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 35960 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto

Exclusive

February 15, 02:11 PM • 76368 views
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76368 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed

Exclusive

February 13, 11:25 AM • 126075 views
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 126075 views
UNN Lite
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 6 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12631 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 25419 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 29178 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 37052 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

American actor Richard Gere appeared in rare family photos with his wife Alejandra Silva and their three children. The couple spent time in a family atmosphere, celebrating Valentine's Day.

Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage

American actor Richard Gere appeared in rare family photos with his wife, publicist Alejandra Silva, and their three children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publicist's Instagram.

In the published photos, the couple is spending time in a family atmosphere. The actor congratulated his beloved on the holiday with hugs, kisses, and a bouquet of flowers, after which they, along with their children, held a home celebration.

In the caption to the photo, Silva touchingly thanked her family and husband for their support and love.

"Happy Valentine's Day from our little team. Infinitely grateful for my boys and for my husband - for the one who crossed the ocean to be with us. I love you all endlessly," she shared.

Separately, the actor's wife showed a joint portrait with her three sons. However, the couple continues to protect the privacy of their children, so their faces were hidden in the pictures.

It is known that the couple is raising two sons together. In addition, Silva has a son from a previous relationship, who also appeared in the frame. Gere has an adult son from his first marriage, but he is absent from the family photos.

Gere and Silva have been married since 2018. Despite the public nature of their profession, the couple rarely shows their personal lives, so the new family photos caused active discussion among fans online.

Stanislav Karmazin

