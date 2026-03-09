Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spending

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 7450 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 15945 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 37219 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 59386 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 93208 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 54065 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46369 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 33861 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40934 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 82433 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.8m/s
38%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 28571 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhotoMarch 9, 05:15 AM • 21259 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14464 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10432 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 14713 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 4314 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 7452 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 14985 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 93209 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 95266 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10642 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14673 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 30457 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 37359 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 39173 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spending

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

Hungary's budget deficit reached $6.4 billion due to pre-election social payments. Fitch Ratings changed the country's rating outlook to negative.

Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spending

Hungary's Ministry of Economy reported a budget deficit of 2.14 trillion forints, equivalent to $6.4 billion, in February. This is the second-largest monthly figure in the country's history, recorded amidst preparations for parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The sharp increase in expenditures is linked to the active social policy of the current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is trying to secure his fifth consecutive term. In February, the budget balance included significant payments for salary increases for teachers and public sector employees, mortgage subsidies, and expanded tax benefits for mothers. The government took these steps amidst fierce competition from the opposition "Tisza" party led by Péter Magyar, which, according to polls, is ahead of the ruling "Fidesz" party.

Forecasts and reaction of international rating agencies

Viktor Orbán previously canceled fiscal targets for next year and stated that he does not plan to conduct budget consolidation immediately after the elections.

Russia prepares to interfere in Hungarian elections for Orbán's victory - investigation06.03.26, 12:26 • 4804 views

The government forecasts a deficit of 5% of GDP for 2026 and 2027, which has already raised concerns among international financial institutions. In particular, Fitch Ratings lowered Hungary's credit rating outlook from "stable" to "negative," citing a significant deterioration in public finances due to excessive pre-election spending.

Alternative opposition strategy

Opposition leader Péter Magyar promised, if he wins, to curb government spending and focus on unblocking frozen European Union funds.

Representatives of the "Tisza" party emphasize that their program to combat corruption and strengthen the rule of law will allow them to quickly attract European funds to stabilize the economy. Currently, independent polls confirm a double-digit lead for the opposition among determined voters, making the upcoming race the most unpredictable in decades.

Russian GRU agents help Orban win elections - Hungarian opposition08.03.26, 16:20 • 5304 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State budget
European Union
Hungary
Viktor Orbán