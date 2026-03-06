Russians want to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary to help Viktor Orbán win. This is reported by UNN with reference to the investigation of the VSquare project.

Details

According to the investigation, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed his first deputy chief of staff, Sergey Kiriyenko, who is the "overseer" of the occupied territories of Ukraine, to "deal with" Hungary.

Kiriyenko is also behind Russian interference in the 2024 presidential elections in Moldova, when the Russians did everything to prevent the pro-European president of the country, Maia Sandu, from winning the race.

In addition, investigators found that Kiriyenko maintains ties with some organizers of Orbán's Fidesz party's election campaign. The authors of the investigation believe that Viktor Orbán's anti-Ukrainian narratives only strengthen the cover for Russian propagandists.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine had imposed an oil embargo against Hungary, and he would use all means to overcome it. At the same time, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico supported Orbán and threatened to block an EU loan for Ukraine.