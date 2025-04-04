Weather station, wind turbine, flower clock: the winners of the "Time to Act, Kanivshchyna!" contest have set up a geographical playground on the site of a vacant lot

The former wasteland in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, has been transformed into an open-air ecological and naturalistic center by the Kaniv Secondary School No. 1 named after Taras Shevchenko with the support of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Education Department of the Kaniv City Council.