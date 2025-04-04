People's Deputies propose to install a monument to Washington on the site of the former Lenin monument. The opening is planned for the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.
A collection of poems by Taras Shevchenko has been published in Bengali. This is the first translation from the Ukrainian original into any South Asian language.
In Ukraine, warm weather is expected on March 9 without significant precipitation. The temperature at night will range from +3 to -2, during the day it will rise to +13...+18 degrees, on the coast of the seas +7...+12.
Today marks 211 years since the birth of Taras Shevchenko. His works have been translated into over 100 languages, and monuments have been erected in 35 countries around the world from Brazil to China.
Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, and other cultural figures joined the #unread_poems project. The initiative aims to revive the work of little-known poets who were killed in the 1920s and 30s.
The National Reserve “Taras Shevchenko's Homeland” restored authentic buildings of the XIX century. Philanthropists renovated the roofs of houses in Kerelivka, the museum complex in Morintsy, and repaired a historic windmill in Budyshche.
The Government of Ukraine has appointed new Deputy Ministers of Agrarian Policy and Veterans Affairs, as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture. The Deputy Minister of Culture was dismissed, and personnel changes in the Kyiv region were approved.
Train #148/147 Odesa-Kyiv will change its route from October 22 to December 4 due to repair work. Passengers are offered alternative travel options with transfers at intermediate stations.
The enemy attacked 17 settlements of Kherson region, including Kherson. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and social facilities were damaged, and 6 people were injured.
BP proposes to rename the city of Brovary as part of decolonization efforts aimed at eliminating traces of Russification of Ukrainian toponyms, as recommended by the National Commission for state language standards.
Over the past day, several settlements in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, as a result of which residential buildings, a hypermarket, garages and cars were damaged, 4 people were injured, and 3 Drones were shot down by air defense forces.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided not to award the award to the best EIT participants in 2024 due to changes in the organization of the entrance campaign. 5 million hryvnias allocated for the bonus, decided to redirect to military needs.
A roundtable discussion was held with the participation of the Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine to discuss the creation of a commission on national minority rights, equal rights of citizens and language policy.
The Ministry of culture demands to deprive the former head of the Lesya Ukrainka theater Mikhail Reznikovich of the title of Academician of the National Academy of arts of Ukraine for cooperation with Russian institutions after he fled Ukraine during a full-scale invasion.
In occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, there were explosions and smoke near the Russian base, which prompted the occupation forces to redeploy and intensify inspections.
The National Pavilion of Ukraine at the 60th Venice Biennale explores the themes of war, emigration, adaptation and linguistic transformation through four projects that symbolize collective resistance to Russian aggression.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards French movie star Alain Delon with the Order of Merit for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Ukrainian writer and public figure Dmytro Kapranov died on April 16, according to the Kapranov brothers' page.
A record is set in Ukraine for the largest mass reading of Taras Shevchenko's poem Kateryna with 210 participants from 22 countries, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.
On the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth, Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori honored the great Ukrainian poet by reciting a part of his poem "The Prophet", earning gratitude from Internet users for their respect for Ukrainian culture.
To mark the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth, Ukrposhta, in cooperation with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan, issued the first international stamp dedicated to the Ukrainian poet.
President Zelenskyy has approved the list of winners of the prestigious Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, recognizing artists, poets, journalists, composers, and theater figures for their outstanding contribution to the development of culture.
Ukrainians are invited to join a flash mob to mark the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth by reading aloud random excerpts from his book Kobzar and sharing videos/photos with the texts on social media.
The Ministry of Culture discussed the state of implementation of the Information Security Strategy, countering Russian disinformation and propaganda, informing citizens in the de-occupied territories, and building an effective system of strategic communications to protect Ukraine's information space.
On March 9, demonstrations will be held in Berlin and Hamburg to demand the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia, as well as compliance with the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners.
The former wasteland in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, has been transformed into an open-air ecological and naturalistic center by the Kaniv Secondary School No. 1 named after Taras Shevchenko with the support of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Education Department of the Kaniv City Council.
The Committee has determined the winners of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, but will announce the names and works only after the publication of the presidential decree.
There is no critical situation at the stations of the "blue" line of the Kyiv subway, there is no threat to human life.