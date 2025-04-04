Taras Shevchenko

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14611 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26169 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63396 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211650 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121399 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309500 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213523 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130089 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211672 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390222 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253502 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309512 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2212 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12915 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44021 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71792 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56922 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Taras Shevchenko

News by theme

They want to install it on the site of Lenin, and invite Trump to the opening: everything known about the Washington monument in Kyiv

People's Deputies propose to install a monument to Washington on the site of the former Lenin monument. The opening is planned for the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence and the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

Society • March 12, 07:49 PM • 421578 views

The works of Taras Shevchenko have been translated into Bengali for the first time

A collection of poems by Taras Shevchenko has been published in Bengali. This is the first translation from the Ukrainian original into any South Asian language.

Culture • March 11, 10:22 PM • 17595 views

The weather in Ukraine today will please: forecasters promise warmth up to +18

In Ukraine, warm weather is expected on March 9 without significant precipitation. The temperature at night will range from +3 to -2, during the day it will rise to +13...+18 degrees, on the coast of the seas +7...+12.

Society • March 9, 04:50 AM • 16586 views

Taras Shevchenko's birthday and International DJ Day: what is celebrated today

Today marks 211 years since the birth of Taras Shevchenko. His works have been translated into over 100 languages, and monuments have been erected in 35 countries around the world from Brazil to China.

Society • March 9, 04:30 AM • 21250 views

Zhadan, Tregubova, Tata Kepler: Famous Ukrainians recite little-known poems Executed revival

Serhiy Zhadan, Akhtem Seitablaev, and other cultural figures joined the #unread_poems project. The initiative aims to revive the work of little-known poets who were killed in the 1920s and 30s.

Society • February 18, 03:48 PM • 46387 views

Philanthropists restored 19th-century houses in the National Reserve “Taras Shevchenko's Homeland”

The National Reserve “Taras Shevchenko's Homeland” restored authentic buildings of the XIX century. Philanthropists renovated the roofs of houses in Kerelivka, the museum complex in Morintsy, and repaired a historic windmill in Budyshche.

Society • November 5, 04:00 PM • 16985 views

Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in three ministries and approved appointment to the RMA

The Government of Ukraine has appointed new Deputy Ministers of Agrarian Policy and Veterans Affairs, as well as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture. The Deputy Minister of Culture was dismissed, and personnel changes in the Kyiv region were approved.

Politics • October 8, 10:56 AM • 13764 views

Odesa-Kyiv train will change its route: what is known

Train #148/147 Odesa-Kyiv will change its route from October 22 to December 4 due to repair work. Passengers are offered alternative travel options with transfers at intermediate stations.

Society • October 7, 10:10 AM • 13605 views

Russians hit infrastructure in Kherson region, 6 wounded

The enemy attacked 17 settlements of Kherson region, including Kherson. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings and social facilities were damaged, and 6 people were injured.

War • August 14, 05:38 AM • 26383 views

Rada proposes to rename Brovary to Brovari: draft resolution registered

BP proposes to rename the city of Brovary as part of decolonization efforts aimed at eliminating traces of Russification of Ukrainian toponyms, as recommended by the National Commission for state language standards.

Society • June 21, 06:37 PM • 98867 views

In Kherson region at night shot down 3 "Shaheds", Russians hit a hypermarket, 4 wounded

Over the past day, several settlements in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, as a result of which residential buildings, a hypermarket, garages and cars were damaged, 4 people were injured, and 3 Drones were shot down by air defense forces.

War • June 7, 05:27 AM • 25160 views

The award for the best EIT participants will not be awarded this year: the Rada made a decision

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided not to award the award to the best EIT participants in 2024 due to changes in the organization of the entrance campaign. 5 million hryvnias allocated for the bonus, decided to redirect to military needs.

Society • June 6, 11:37 AM • 15911 views

Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine discuss minority rights, equal rights of citizens and language policy

A roundtable discussion was held with the participation of the Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine to discuss the creation of a commission on national minority rights, equal rights of citizens and language policy.

Society • May 28, 11:47 PM • 108323 views

The Ministry of culture demands to deprive the ex-head of the Lesya Ukrainka theater of the title of Academician

The Ministry of culture demands to deprive the former head of the Lesya Ukrainka theater Mikhail Reznikovich of the title of Academician of the National Academy of arts of Ukraine for cooperation with Russian institutions after he fled Ukraine during a full-scale invasion.

Society • May 22, 09:29 AM • 21249 views

Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol: situation was "hot" in the area of the enemy's base

In occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, there were explosions and smoke near the Russian base, which prompted the occupation forces to redeploy and intensify inspections.

War • May 1, 01:49 PM • 18667 views

The National Pavilion of Ukraine was opened at the Venice Biennale

The National Pavilion of Ukraine at the 60th Venice Biennale explores the themes of war, emigration, adaptation and linguistic transformation through four projects that symbolize collective resistance to Russian aggression.

Culture • April 19, 03:37 PM • 18525 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards Alain Delon with the Order of Merit for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards French movie star Alain Delon with the Order of Merit for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Politics • April 19, 07:57 AM • 55371 views

Writer and public figure Dmytro Kapranov dies

Ukrainian writer and public figure Dmytro Kapranov died on April 16, according to the Kapranov brothers' page.

Crimes and emergencies • April 16, 11:36 AM • 18997 views

A record for the largest reading of Taras Shevchenko's poem "Katerina" is set in Ukraine

A record is set in Ukraine for the largest mass reading of Taras Shevchenko's poem Kateryna with 210 participants from 22 countries, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Culture • March 12, 09:11 AM • 23872 views

Japanese Ambassador recited Shevchenko's poetry

On the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth, Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori honored the great Ukrainian poet by reciting a part of his poem "The Prophet", earning gratitude from Internet users for their respect for Ukrainian culture.

Society • March 9, 07:29 PM • 48624 views

The first international stamp dedicated to Kobzar was issued

To mark the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth, Ukrposhta, in cooperation with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan, issued the first international stamp dedicated to the Ukrainian poet.

Culture • March 9, 05:15 PM • 31650 views

Shevchenko Prize 2024: winners announced

President Zelenskyy has approved the list of winners of the prestigious Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, recognizing artists, poets, journalists, composers, and theater figures for their outstanding contribution to the development of culture.

Culture • March 9, 01:52 PM • 32698 views

Ukrainians are invited to join flash mob on the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th anniversary: details

Ukrainians are invited to join a flash mob to mark the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth by reading aloud random excerpts from his book Kobzar and sharing videos/photos with the texts on social media.

Culture • March 9, 11:54 AM • 32222 views

The ICIP told how the Information Security Strategy is being implemented and outlined the main priorities of the work

The Ministry of Culture discussed the state of implementation of the Information Security Strategy, countering Russian disinformation and propaganda, informing citizens in the de-occupied territories, and building an effective system of strategic communications to protect Ukraine's information space.

War • March 8, 10:10 PM • 61434 views

Demonstrations demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg on March 9

On March 9, demonstrations will be held in Berlin and Hamburg to demand the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia, as well as compliance with the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners.

Society • March 7, 07:08 PM • 31704 views

Weather station, wind turbine, flower clock: the winners of the "Time to Act, Kanivshchyna!" contest have set up a geographical playground on the site of a vacant lot

The former wasteland in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, has been transformed into an open-air ecological and naturalistic center by the Kaniv Secondary School No. 1 named after Taras Shevchenko with the support of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Education Department of the Kaniv City Council.

Society • February 19, 03:29 PM • 23324 views

The winners of the Shevchenko Prize 2024 have been determined

The Committee has determined the winners of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, but will announce the names and works only after the publication of the presidential decree.

Culture • February 6, 07:18 PM • 27432 views

No critical situation at the stations of the "blue" metro line - KCSA

There is no critical situation at the stations of the "blue" line of the Kyiv subway, there is no threat to human life.

Society • December 20, 01:34 PM • 44989 views