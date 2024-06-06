The award for the best EIT participants will not be awarded this year: the Rada made a decision

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36155 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100242 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148227 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243542 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172787 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164345 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109905 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33405 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46821 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81731 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221966 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208318 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221269 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36155 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24073 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29619 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109905 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112436 views
The award for the best EIT participants will not be awarded this year: the Rada made a decision

The award for the best EIT participants will not be awarded this year: the Rada made a decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15854 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided not to award the award to the best EIT participants in 2024 due to changes in the organization of the entrance campaign. 5 million hryvnias allocated for the bonus, decided to redirect to military needs.

The parliament has adopted a draft resolution, according to which this year the Verkhovna Rada award will not be awarded to the best participants in an external independent assessment of learning outcomes obtained on the basis of full general secondary education. Parliamentarians justify this decision by changing the specifics of organizing the entrance campaign in 2024 and saving 5 million hryvnias, which can be given to measures to repel the military aggression of the russian federation. About it UNN writes with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft resolution No. 11227 .

Details

He said that 289 deputies voted for the relevant resolution No. 11227.

The resolution states that in 2024, the prize is not awarded to the best EIT participants obtained on the basis of full general secondary education. Such changes are made due to the specifics of organizing the 2024 entrance campaign.

It is also indicated that such a decision will allow the redistribution of 5 million hryvnias, which were provided for the payment of bonuses, to measures to repel the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada prize for the best EIT participants has been awarded since 2021. Only 50 participants of the best EIT participants could get it. To do this, you must receive a total amount of points - at least 790, including 200 points for at least one of the academic subjects and be enrolled in a higher education institution.

The bonus amount is 100 thousand hryvnias.

Recall

On Saturday, March 9, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree approved the list of winners of the Taras Shevchenko National prize of Ukraine in 2024.

The Ministry of education and Science told when the EIT will be restored03.06.24, 15:33 • 16111 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
taras-shevchenkoTaras Shevchenko
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

