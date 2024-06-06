The award for the best EIT participants will not be awarded this year: the Rada made a decision

The parliament has adopted a draft resolution, according to which this year the Verkhovna Rada award will not be awarded to the best participants in an external independent assessment of learning outcomes obtained on the basis of full general secondary education. Parliamentarians justify this decision by changing the specifics of organizing the entrance campaign in 2024 and saving 5 million hryvnias, which can be given to measures to repel the military aggression of the russian federation. About it UNN writes with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the draft resolution No. 11227 .

Details

He said that 289 deputies voted for the relevant resolution No. 11227.

The resolution states that in 2024, the prize is not awarded to the best EIT participants obtained on the basis of full general secondary education. Such changes are made due to the specifics of organizing the 2024 entrance campaign.

It is also indicated that such a decision will allow the redistribution of 5 million hryvnias, which were provided for the payment of bonuses, to measures to repel the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada prize for the best EIT participants has been awarded since 2021. Only 50 participants of the best EIT participants could get it. To do this, you must receive a total amount of points - at least 790, including 200 points for at least one of the academic subjects and be enrolled in a higher education institution.

The bonus amount is 100 thousand hryvnias.

Recall

On Saturday, March 9, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree approved the list of winners of the Taras Shevchenko National prize of Ukraine in 2024.

The Ministry of education and Science told when the EIT will be restored