The Ministry of education and Science told when the EIT will be restored

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39567 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100601 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143876 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148499 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243872 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75970 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110183 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35214 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48631 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208499 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221410 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39567 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25101 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30406 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110183 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112512 views
The Ministry of education and Science told when the EIT will be restored

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16112 views

External independent assessment will resume, but so far the national multi-subject test is being conducted, which consists of four exams: Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine and the subject of the applicant's choice.

External independent assessment will be restored after Ukraine's victory in the war. This was announced by Deputy Minister of education and science Andrey Vitrenko during a briefing, and spoke about the features of the current national multi-subject test (NMT), the correspondent of UNN reports.

The national multi-subject test is a transformation of the EIT. In such conditions in which the education sector currently operates, it is impossible to conduct a full-fledged, standard EIT. But when we win, we will resume external independent evaluation in order for the entrance campaign to be fully transparent. As it is now, it is also characterized in the context of the national multi-subject test. NMT is a computer version of the EIT that is built taking into account security, logistics, financial and other conditions

- said Vitrenko

According to him, as of today, more than 287 thousand applicants have registered for NMT. Of these, almost 20 thousand are abroad – this is 19 883 people.He also spoke about the features of the current NMT.

The current NMT consists of four exams: Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine and an exam for applicants ' choice. The most popular subject of applicants ' choice is English. More than 115 thousand people registered for the fourth English language exam. For comparison, 161 people speak Spanish. If we take the top three most popular subjects, they are English, geography, and biology

Vitrenko said.

He noted that the current national multi-subject test is held from May 14 to June 25 and the results will be announced until July 2.

Vitrenko also recalled the NMT passing technology.

‘The NMT is taken in one day, with four exams. Each of the exams is allocated 60 minutes. 60 minutes of Ukrainian language, 60 minutes of mathematics, then there is a 20-minute break, and then 60 minutes of Ukrainian history and 60 minutes of a subject of choice. But 60 minutes is a conditional allocation, each applicant can distribute these 120 minutes between two subjects as he or she sees fit...’ said Vitrenko.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Admission Campaign 2024: new rules for admission of applicants have been approved

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

