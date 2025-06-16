Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)

Iran has again attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Central regions of the country were hit. Local media report a hit in a residential high-rise building, causing a fire. 48 people were injured as a result of the shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to IDF, The Times of Israel, CNN, Voice of Israel.

Details

On the night of June 16, sirens are sounding all over Israel due to an attack by Iranian ballistic missiles.

The Israel Defense Forces urged civilians to remain in shelters until further notice.

Recently, sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after the detection of missiles launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. The public is asked to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. Currently, the Israeli Air Force is conducting interception and strike operations where necessary to eliminate the threat. Defense is not airtight, so it is important to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command - the IDF said in a statement.

Medics and rescuers reported that they are responding to information about ballistic missile strikes in several areas in central Israel.

According to "Voice of Israel", a rocket hit a residential high-rise building in Petah Tikva,

"Hit in a high-rise residential building. The building is heavily damaged. There is a fire on the spot," - writes "Voice of Israel".

48 injured, 3 moderately severe - the statement reads.

A school building was also completely destroyed.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Israeli Prime Minister stated that the country struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the enrichment facility in Natanz, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat is eliminated.

On the night of June 15, Iran launched a missile strike on Israel, killing people and injuring hundreds.

As a result of a massive missile attack by Iran on Israel, five Ukrainian citizens died. Among the dead are three minor children, the identification of the bodies is ongoing.