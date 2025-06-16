Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 26739 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 80126 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 80888 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 76090 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 72307 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 63387 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 53351 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 117639 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69605 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58951 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
68%
748mm
Popular news
British intelligence: North Korea lost over 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk regionJune 15, 06:27 PM • 5890 views
In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"June 15, 06:55 PM • 12104 views
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is workingJune 15, 09:19 PM • 11580 views
Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime Minister10:20 PM • 8396 views
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS12:24 AM • 10292 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 50403 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 122233 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 182360 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 189079 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 204799 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 20801 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 19099 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 117639 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 59064 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 108158 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Truth Social
YouTube

Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2544 views

On the night of June 16, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, hitting residential areas. 48 people were injured, a building was destroyed, and a fire broke out.

Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)

Iran has again attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Central regions of the country were hit. Local media report a hit in a residential high-rise building, causing a fire. 48 people were injured as a result of the shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to IDFThe Times of IsraelCNNVoice of Israel

Details

On the night of June 16, sirens are sounding all over Israel due to an attack by Iranian ballistic missiles.

The Israel Defense Forces urged civilians to remain in shelters until further notice.

Recently, sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after the detection of missiles launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. The public is asked to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. Currently, the Israeli Air Force is conducting interception and strike operations where necessary to eliminate the threat. Defense is not airtight, so it is important to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command

- the IDF said in a statement.

Medics and rescuers reported that they are responding to information about ballistic missile strikes in several areas in central Israel.

According to "Voice of Israel", a rocket hit a residential high-rise building in Petah Tikva,

"Hit in a high-rise residential building. The building is heavily damaged. There is a fire on the spot," - writes "Voice of Israel".

48 injured, 3 moderately severe

- the statement reads.

A school building was also completely destroyed.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.  

Israeli Prime Minister stated that the country struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the enrichment facility in Natanz, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat is eliminated.

On the night of June 15, Iran launched a missile strike on Israel, killing people and injuring hundreds. 

As a result of a massive missile attack by Iran on Israel, five Ukrainian citizens died. Among the dead are three minor children, the identification of the bodies is ongoing.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9