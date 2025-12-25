Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor

$42.150.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 32932 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 50703 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 28523 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 41644 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 45825 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 23316 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 23317 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 37358 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52934 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72461 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Is everything alright with Trump: The Guardian analyzed the behavior of the US president throughout 2025December 24, 10:44 PM • 5760 views
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction sitePhotoDecember 24, 11:53 PM • 5136 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 8070 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 11882 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 17611 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 32928 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 25041 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 50698 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 41639 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 45820 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Crimea
China
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 226 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 2060 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 15704 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 27134 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 14884 views
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Series
Shahed-136

Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Paramount Skydance revised its takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, including Larry Ellison's personal financing of $40.4 billion and an increased breakup fee. However, WBD's fifth-largest shareholder, Harris Oakmark, considers the changes insufficient, demanding a greater incentive.

Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
paramount.com

Paramount Skydance on Monday amended its takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, but at least one major WBD shareholder was not impressed, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"The changes in Paramount's new offer were necessary but not sufficient," Alex Fitch, portfolio manager at Harris Oakmark and director of US research, told Reuters after Paramount's new offer was unveiled.

Warner Bros.' fifth-largest shareholder, which as of the end of September owned 96 million shares or about 4% of the stock, said it would wait for more from Paramount, led by David Ellison and backed by Larry Ellison, to have a chance to snatch WBD from the winner of the Netflix bidding war.

"We view these two deals as uncertain, and changing course comes at a cost. If Paramount is serious about winning, they will need to provide a greater incentive," he said.

Addition

On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery advised its shareholders "not to take any action at this time regarding Paramount Skydance's amended tender offer," which now includes a $40.4 billion personal equity financing guarantee from Larry Ellison (Oracle co-founder and father of Paramount CEO David Ellison); an increased termination fee of $5.8 billion; and increased financial flexibility during the transition period.

The main financial terms of Paramount's new offer, Deadline writes, remained the same as in the recently rejected WBD hostile tender offer made on December 8: the acquisition of all outstanding WBD shares at a price of $30 each in cash.

Paramount goes all-in: Billionaire Ellison personally guarantees $40 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition22.12.25, 16:57 • 5953 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Series
Larry Ellison
Reuters
Netflix