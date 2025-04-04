$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13631 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24021 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62169 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209627 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120312 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388465 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308316 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213326 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244012 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254992 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128371 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209613 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388449 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252667 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308304 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1484 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12388 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42716 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70795 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56657 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Su-34

Air strike on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: the names of four generals who organized the attack are revealed

Law enforcement officers have identified the Russian military who ordered the air strike on the Kharkiv hypermarket on May 25, 2024. The attack killed 19 people and injured 46.

War • January 30, 02:09 PM • 27378 views

Commanding the first strike of a super-heavy bomb in Sumy region: 5 Russian generals are suspected

The SBU collected evidence against 7 Russian military officers who ordered a super-heavy bomb to strike Sumy region in May 2022. The UPAB-1500B bomb destroyed an agricultural complex and damaged the buildings of two colleges.

War • January 23, 11:14 AM • 29300 views

Invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih with three guided missiles: air defense forces shot everything down

The Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with three X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted all three enemy missiles.

War • December 2, 06:49 PM • 22938 views

How the Russian Federation gets microchips for missiles and fighters: a scheme through Lukashenka's companies

Belarusian companies associated with Lukashenka earned 1 125 million on the supply of microchips for Russian military equipment. Among the delivered products are banned Western components for missiles and fighters.

News of the World • November 27, 12:40 PM • 17151 views

The main event that changed the nature of the war was the use of UAVs - British intelligence

The massive use of UAVs has not allowed Russia to gain air superiority over Ukraine. Russia is forced to use tactical aircraft as air artillery, despite its technological superiority.

War • November 22, 05:03 PM • 20966 views

Defense forces report the number of downed air targets: missiles and drones of the occupiers

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones during a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used strategic bombers, fighters, and ships to launch various types of missiles.

War • November 17, 01:20 PM • 36171 views

Defense forces strike at Russian airfield “Lipetsk-2” - General Staff

Ukrainian forces attacked the Lipetsk-2 military airfield and the Sverdlov plant in Russia. The targets were ammunition depots, fuel, and aircraft at the airfield, as well as explosives production at the plant.

War • October 20, 12:14 PM • 34319 views

russia is increasing the production of planning bombs: what is known

Russia has increased the production of UMPB D-30SN cruise missiles to 600 units per month. These 250 kg munitions can be launched from a distance of 90 km and can be used by various types of aircraft.

War • October 11, 12:53 PM • 12663 views

Attack on the military airfield of the Russian Federation “Khanska”: 57 Russian airplanes and helicopters were there at once

The SBU, GUR and SSO attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia. At the time of the attack, there were 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters, including Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8.

War • October 10, 10:57 AM • 16181 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian Khanskaya airfield: Su-34 and Su-27 were based there

Ukrainian defense forces attacked a military airfield in Adygea, Russia. An ammunition depot was hit, a fire was reported and the nearby village was evacuated. Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield.

War • October 10, 10:35 AM • 13823 views

First satellite photos of Borysoglebsk airfield attacked by Ukrainian UAVs at night appear

Satellite imagery showed traces of several fires at Russia's Borisoglebsk military airfield after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. The strike targeted warehouses with cockpits, aircraft parking lots, and fuel storage facilities.

War • October 3, 05:24 PM • 20798 views

SBU drones hit the military airfield “Borisoglebsk”, where there were warehouses with KABs

Drones of the SBU and other defense forces attacked warehouses with munitions and aircraft at the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia. Four fires were recorded, and the SBU continues to demilitarize Russian military facilities.

War • October 3, 09:04 AM • 21798 views

13 people injured in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv: consequences shown

As a result of Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv, 13 people were injured, including a 3-year-old child. Residential buildings, a polyclinic and cars were damaged, and an investigation was launched.

War • October 3, 05:45 AM • 13208 views

7 people injured in Russian air strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region, injuring 7 people, including a 14-year-old boy. The strikes were carried out by two Su-34 aircraft from the Belgorod region of Russia.

War • October 2, 07:30 AM • 15295 views

Airstrike on Kharkiv: 8 injured, details reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

russian troops conducted an air strike in three districts of Kharkiv. The attack injured 8 people, including two children. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of the laws of war.

War • September 20, 09:50 PM • 19595 views

General Staff confirms strikes on four military airfields in Russia

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed a drone attack on four Russian military airfields on the night of August 14. The targets were fuel and aviation ammunition depots at army and combat aviation bases.

War • August 14, 08:33 PM • 34384 views

Ukraine's largest attack: satellite photos of the aftermath of the strike on the Russian airfield in Borysoglebsk have emerged

At the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, hangars were found destroyed after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. This is part of a large-scale operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against four Russian military airfields.

War • August 14, 02:05 PM • 26160 views

Ukrainian defense forces shoot down Russian Su-34 over Kursk region

At night, Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber over the Kursk region of Russia. The General Staff reports that work to eliminate the occupiers and their equipment continues.

War • August 14, 10:00 AM • 24001 views

New russian Su-57 fighters were based at the airfield in lipetsk - Defense Express

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the air base in lipetsk, where new russian Su-57 fighters were based and pilots were trained. The airfield also housed warehouses with more than 700 guided bombs.

War • August 9, 01:00 PM • 26665 views

Su-34 and a aviation weapons depot were destroyed: DIU reveals details of hit at Morozovsk airfield

Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed the destruction of a Su-34 and an ammunition depot at the Russian airfield of Morozovsk. Space reconnaissance recorded damage to technical buildings and hangars at the air base, located 265 kilometers from the front.

War • August 5, 07:41 AM • 101352 views

Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Russia, fire broke out at the crash site

A Russian Su-34 fighter jet without ammunition crashed during a training flight in the Volgograd Region. The cause of the crash was attributed to a technical malfunction, and a fire broke out at the crash site.

News of the World • July 27, 12:52 PM • 30386 views

The enemy boasts of using FAB-3000 for strikes on Ukraine: the OP made a statement

Ukraine asks for permission to strike Russian airfields to stop bombing.

War • July 14, 05:22 PM • 77268 views

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months

In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about 13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.

War • June 28, 09:29 AM • 31141 views

The enemy used FAB-500 with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv

Russian troops used a powerful FAB-500 bomb with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv, resulting in 4 people being injured and 2 suffering acute stress reactions, the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

War • June 27, 03:23 PM • 21524 views

British intelligence analyzed the consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on Russian airfields

Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields forced Russia to disperse its aircraft further away from the front line, which led to increased fatigue of aircraft crews due to increased flight time, while successful strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on air defense systems in Crimea reduced the capabilities of Russian air defense in the region.

War • June 20, 10:14 AM • 23108 views

Russian Su-34 plane crashed in the mountains of North Ossetia: what is known

A Russian Su-34 plane crashed in the mountains of North Ossetia during a training flight, killing both pilots on board.

News of the World • June 11, 05:48 AM • 24807 views

Su-27 and Su-34 hit: satellite photos of airfield in Krasnodar region after SBU drone attack

Ukrainian drones attack the Russian Kushchevskaya military airbase, destroying a Su-27 fighter and damaging a Su-34 fighter.

War • May 24, 01:18 PM • 13145 views

Ukrainian troops record 79 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already carried out 79 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kupyanske directions, according to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • May 23, 06:00 PM • 96929 views

SBU drones set off fireworks in Russia in honor of Usyk's victory: Kushchevska military airfield and Slavic Oil Refinery were on fire

SBU drones attacked the Russian military airfield of Kushchevsk and the Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, damaging aircraft and forcing the plant to suspend operations.

War • May 19, 09:57 AM • 27443 views

Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft

The Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian SU-25 aircraft, continuing its successful air defense against Russian air raids.

War • May 11, 02:32 PM • 27471 views