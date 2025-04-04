Law enforcement officers have identified the Russian military who ordered the air strike on the Kharkiv hypermarket on May 25, 2024. The attack killed 19 people and injured 46.
The SBU collected evidence against 7 Russian military officers who ordered a super-heavy bomb to strike Sumy region in May 2022. The UPAB-1500B bomb destroyed an agricultural complex and damaged the buildings of two colleges.
The Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with three X-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted all three enemy missiles.
Belarusian companies associated with Lukashenka earned 1 125 million on the supply of microchips for Russian military equipment. Among the delivered products are banned Western components for missiles and fighters.
The massive use of UAVs has not allowed Russia to gain air superiority over Ukraine. Russia is forced to use tactical aircraft as air artillery, despite its technological superiority.
Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones during a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used strategic bombers, fighters, and ships to launch various types of missiles.
Ukrainian forces attacked the Lipetsk-2 military airfield and the Sverdlov plant in Russia. The targets were ammunition depots, fuel, and aircraft at the airfield, as well as explosives production at the plant.
Russia has increased the production of UMPB D-30SN cruise missiles to 600 units per month. These 250 kg munitions can be launched from a distance of 90 km and can be used by various types of aircraft.
The SBU, GUR and SSO attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia. At the time of the attack, there were 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters, including Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8.
Ukrainian defense forces attacked a military airfield in Adygea, Russia. An ammunition depot was hit, a fire was reported and the nearby village was evacuated. Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield.
Satellite imagery showed traces of several fires at Russia's Borisoglebsk military airfield after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. The strike targeted warehouses with cockpits, aircraft parking lots, and fuel storage facilities.
Drones of the SBU and other defense forces attacked warehouses with munitions and aircraft at the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia. Four fires were recorded, and the SBU continues to demilitarize Russian military facilities.
As a result of Russian air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv, 13 people were injured, including a 3-year-old child. Residential buildings, a polyclinic and cars were damaged, and an investigation was launched.
Russian troops conducted an air strike on Dergachi in Kharkiv region, injuring 7 people, including a 14-year-old boy. The strikes were carried out by two Su-34 aircraft from the Belgorod region of Russia.
russian troops conducted an air strike in three districts of Kharkiv. The attack injured 8 people, including two children. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of the laws of war.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed a drone attack on four Russian military airfields on the night of August 14. The targets were fuel and aviation ammunition depots at army and combat aviation bases.
At the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, hangars were found destroyed after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. This is part of a large-scale operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against four Russian military airfields.
At night, Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber over the Kursk region of Russia. The General Staff reports that work to eliminate the occupiers and their equipment continues.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the air base in lipetsk, where new russian Su-57 fighters were based and pilots were trained. The airfield also housed warehouses with more than 700 guided bombs.
Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed the destruction of a Su-34 and an ammunition depot at the Russian airfield of Morozovsk. Space reconnaissance recorded damage to technical buildings and hangars at the air base, located 265 kilometers from the front.
A Russian Su-34 fighter jet without ammunition crashed during a training flight in the Volgograd Region. The cause of the crash was attributed to a technical malfunction, and a fire broke out at the crash site.
Ukraine asks for permission to strike Russian airfields to stop bombing.
In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about 13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.
Russian troops used a powerful FAB-500 bomb with a planning and correction module for the first time in Kharkiv, resulting in 4 people being injured and 2 suffering acute stress reactions, the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields forced Russia to disperse its aircraft further away from the front line, which led to increased fatigue of aircraft crews due to increased flight time, while successful strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on air defense systems in Crimea reduced the capabilities of Russian air defense in the region.
A Russian Su-34 plane crashed in the mountains of North Ossetia during a training flight, killing both pilots on board.
Ukrainian drones attack the Russian Kushchevskaya military airbase, destroying a Su-27 fighter and damaging a Su-34 fighter.
Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already carried out 79 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kupyanske directions, according to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
SBU drones attacked the Russian military airfield of Kushchevsk and the Slavyansk oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, damaging aircraft and forcing the plant to suspend operations.
The Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian SU-25 aircraft, continuing its successful air defense against Russian air raids.