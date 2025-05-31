In Russia, a teenager was sentenced to 8 years for setting fire to a Su-34 at an airbase

In the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, a 17-year-old teenager received 8 years in a colony for setting fire to a Su-34, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

Details

The Chelyabinsk Regional Court sentenced a 17-year-old native of the Dagestan city of Buynaksk to eight years in a correctional colony, the court's press service reported.

According to the investigation, the young man set fire to a Su-34 fighter jet at the Shagol airbase in early January 2024. The FSB of the Russian Federation claims that the teenager was carrying out the task of an unnamed customer who promised him a reward of 4.5 million rubles: he was transferred 25,000 rubles for a train ticket to Chelyabinsk, where he bought five liters of AI-92 gasoline and climbed to the airbase through the gardens. The guy was detained in a day.

On the morning of January 4, Ukrainian military intelligence released a video of a burning plane.

