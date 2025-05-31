In Russia, a teenager was sentenced to 8 years for setting fire to a Su-34 at an airbase

$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 29456 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 48841 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 63375 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 71866 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 108889 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 138515 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 127324 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109128 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 271832 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 187415 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Popular news

Trump commented on whether he would pardon scandalous rapper "Diddy"

May 31, 10:21 AM • 41400 views

Russia is sending cadets to the war in Ukraine under the guise of gaining "combat experience" - ATESH

May 31, 10:40 AM • 9878 views

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

02:13 PM • 44561 views

Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

03:12 PM • 13253 views

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

03:43 PM • 24560 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 147487 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 168570 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 177092 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 271832 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 187415 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

04:00 PM • 29456 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 69757 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 103898 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 89694 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 162379 views
In Russia, a teenager was sentenced to 8 years for setting fire to a Su-34 at an airbase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

A 17-year-old boy received 8 years in a correctional colony for setting fire to a Su-34 fighter jet at the Shagol airbase in Chelyabinsk. The FSB of the Russian Federation claims that the teenager was performing the task for a reward.

In Russia, a teenager was sentenced to 8 years for setting fire to a Su-34 at an airbase

In the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, a 17-year-old teenager received 8 years in a colony for setting fire to a Su-34, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

Details

The Chelyabinsk Regional Court sentenced a 17-year-old native of the Dagestan city of Buynaksk to eight years in a correctional colony, the court's press service reported.

According to the investigation, the young man set fire to a Su-34 fighter jet at the Shagol airbase in early January 2024. The FSB of the Russian Federation claims that the teenager was carrying out the task of an unnamed customer who promised him a reward of 4.5 million rubles: he was transferred 25,000 rubles for a train ticket to Chelyabinsk, where he bought five liters of AI-92 gasoline and climbed to the airbase through the gardens. The guy was detained in a day.

On the morning of January 4, Ukrainian military intelligence released a video of a burning plane.

5 more accomplices of Russian special services detained for arson in different regions of Ukraine04.02.25, 16:24 • 22756 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Su-34
