"Huliaipole is a large grey zone" - Southern Defense Forces

Battles continue in the city of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, combat clashes are taking place in Huliaipole between groups conducting reconnaissance-search and assault operations.

"Regarding Huliaipole, it is a large gray zone. Basically, the enemy attacks our positions on the outskirts - on the northern, southern, western positions of Huliaipole. In Huliaipole itself, battles are ongoing between groups that go out and conduct reconnaissance-search and assault operations. The enemy has approximately the same situation - he cannot bring reinforcement groups to the eastern outskirts, to the northern outskirts of Huliaipole," says Voloshyn.

In addition, according to preliminary information, over the past day, Ukrainian units, according to him, conducted more than ten assault operations in Huliaipole.

"Assault groups enter the city, where battles are ongoing with our similar assault troops. Over the past day, we conducted more than a dozen such assault operations in Huliaipole," says the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On January 10, 139 combat engagements took place on the front, over 2800 shellings and 33 air strikes were recorded. The highest intensity of fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where 32 attacks were repelled.