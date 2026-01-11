"Huliaipole is a large grey zone" - Southern Defense Forces

$42.990.00
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
06:05 AM • 13719 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 22804 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 33670 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 54020 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 39708 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 32374 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36221 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 59144 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40443 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 6642 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 4268 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideo06:39 AM • 3632 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 13068 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 8796 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 6438 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 95430 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 121669 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 91847 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 111479 views
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 16139 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 18873 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 74572 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 75660 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 96060 views
"Huliaipole is a large grey zone" - Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, combat clashes continue between reconnaissance-and-search and assault groups. Over the past day, Ukrainian units conducted more than ten assault operations.

"Huliaipole is a large grey zone" - Southern Defense Forces

Battles continue in the city of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, combat clashes are taking place in Huliaipole between groups conducting reconnaissance-search and assault operations.

"Regarding Huliaipole, it is a large gray zone. Basically, the enemy attacks our positions on the outskirts - on the northern, southern, western positions of Huliaipole. In Huliaipole itself, battles are ongoing between groups that go out and conduct reconnaissance-search and assault operations. The enemy has approximately the same situation - he cannot bring reinforcement groups to the eastern outskirts, to the northern outskirts of Huliaipole," says Voloshyn.

In addition, according to preliminary information, over the past day, Ukrainian units, according to him, conducted more than ten assault operations in Huliaipole.

"Assault groups enter the city, where battles are ongoing with our similar assault troops. Over the past day, we conducted more than a dozen such assault operations in Huliaipole," says the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On January 10, 139 combat engagements took place on the front, over 2800 shellings and 33 air strikes were recorded. The highest intensity of fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where 32 attacks were repelled.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Gulyaypole