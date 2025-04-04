Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian car near Stepnohirsk. The driver was injured, the car was completely destroyed. The man was given assistance.
The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.
Air defense activity has been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. Residents are urged not to leave shelters until the all-clear signal and to remain calm.
The Russian command refuses to evacuate wounded soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers use tactics of small groups, where the wounded are simply abandoned.
In a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy drone hit civilian cars. A 45-year-old man died, and two other people, a man and a woman, were injured.
As a result of the enemy shelling of the frontline community, three people were injured. A 74-year-old woman in a state of moderate severity was taken to the hospital.
Russian occupiers struck civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a woman. Residential buildings and social facilities were destroyed.
The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.
The Defense Forces advanced in the Belgorod region, and the Russians near Toretsk and Kurakhovo. Fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine, the enemy has intensified attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
The Ukrainian defense industry is underfunded by 20 billion euros, which can be covered by the assets of the Russian Federation. Also, Russia is preparing a new offensive in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Russian shelling at night deprived one of the frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region of electricity and communications. Due to constant attacks, more than 3,300 subscribers remain without electricity.
According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.
Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.
Enemy UAVs have been recorded in the airspace of the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters.
Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places until the alarm is canceled.
Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.
Over the past week, 1,226 citizens applied to recruitment centers. The most active regions in terms of the number of people who joined the Armed Forces are Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions and Kyiv.
Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.
Russian troops launched four KAB strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a fire and leaving several villages without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.
Over the past day, more than 140 battles took place at the front, the enemy actively used aircraft and kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.
Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places due to a possible massive attack by enemy drones.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, during the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling, emergency workers rescued a dog that was under the rubble of a house. The animal was handed over to the owner, its life is not in danger.
On the night of March 21, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, wounding five people, including a child. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in residential buildings and cars caught fire.
On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.
President Zelenskyy denied Putin's claims about the encirclement of Ukrainian military personnel in the Kursk region. He emphasized that the operation is ongoing, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation, despite the accumulation of Russian troops on the border.
Collaborators plan to take more than 4,500 children from TOT of Zaporizhzhia region for "recovery". In 2024, the occupiers took about 40,000 children to "re-education camps".