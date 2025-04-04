Zaporizhzhia Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13232 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23245 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61737 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208864 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119913 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387750 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213246 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243970 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254979 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127703 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208864 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252329 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307822 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1184 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12258 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42210 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70313 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56202 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Oblast (region) of Ukraine
Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10161 views

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy drone attacked a car, there is a wounded person

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian car near Stepnohirsk. The driver was injured, the car was completely destroyed. The man was given assistance.

Society • 02:18 PM • 9378 views

The government has doubled the "eRobota" grants for businesses in frontline regions

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.

Society • April 4, 11:36 AM • 6626 views

Air defense is working in Zaporizhzhia: residents are urged to stay in shelters

Air defense activity has been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. Residents are urged not to leave shelters until the all-clear signal and to remain calm.

Society • April 2, 07:10 PM • 13056 views

Occupants refuse to evacuate their wounded in Zaporizhzhia region - "Atesh"

The Russian command refuses to evacuate wounded soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers use tactics of small groups, where the wounded are simply abandoned.

War • April 2, 05:10 PM • 27239 views

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a drone killed a man and injured two civilians

In a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy drone hit civilian cars. A 45-year-old man died, and two other people, a man and a woman, were injured.

Society • April 2, 02:37 AM • 14441 views

The number of wounded has increased in the Zaporizhzhia region due to the Russian attack

As a result of the enemy shelling of the frontline community, three people were injured. A 74-year-old woman in a state of moderate severity was taken to the hospital.

War • March 31, 07:13 PM • 10228 views

russia struck civilian objects in Zaporizhzhia region, there is a victim

Russian occupiers struck civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a woman. Residential buildings and social facilities were destroyed.

War • March 31, 04:30 PM • 33432 views

Five more children were rescued from the occupation with the help of Qatar

The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Society • March 29, 10:08 AM • 18075 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Belgorod region, the enemy is pressing in four directions: ISW maps

The Defense Forces advanced in the Belgorod region, and the Russians near Toretsk and Kurakhovo. Fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine, the enemy has intensified attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.

War • March 29, 01:53 AM • 45988 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 80 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.

War • March 28, 01:05 PM • 33012 views

89 out of 163 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 51 did not reach their target

Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.

War • March 28, 07:40 AM • 38073 views

Ukrainian defense industry is underfunded by approximately 20 billion euros - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian defense industry is underfunded by 20 billion euros, which can be covered by the assets of the Russian Federation. Also, Russia is preparing a new offensive in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Economy • March 27, 03:05 PM • 49026 views

Some residents in Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity due to night Russian shelling

Russian shelling at night deprived one of the frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region of electricity and communications. Due to constant attacks, more than 3,300 subscribers remain without electricity.

Society • March 27, 06:33 AM • 36833 views

Ukrainians have different ideas about what can be called a victory in the war – survey

According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.

Society • March 25, 02:29 PM • 21797 views

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire, but reject concessions to Russia - survey

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.

War • March 25, 01:31 PM • 20619 views

Enemy drones detected over Kyiv region, air defense is working

Enemy UAVs have been recorded in the airspace of the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working on targets, residents are urged to stay in shelters.

War • March 24, 08:18 PM • 12421 views

Air defense forces are operating in the Zaporizhzhia region

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places until the alarm is canceled.

War • March 24, 06:56 PM • 12090 views

Russia seeks to prolong peace talks to strengthen its position - media

Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

War • March 24, 04:27 PM • 19054 views

Ministry of Defense announced an increase in the number of applications to recruitment centers

Over the past week, 1,226 citizens applied to recruitment centers. The most active regions in terms of the number of people who joined the Armed Forces are Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions and Kyiv.

Society • March 24, 11:59 AM • 49663 views

The enemy is pressing in several directions: the General Staff has published maps of hostilities

Over the past day, 147 battles took place on the front, the enemy actively used aviation and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops.

War • March 23, 06:44 AM • 29425 views

KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: fire broke out, villages without electricity

Russian troops launched four KAB strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a fire and leaving several villages without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene.

War • March 22, 08:50 PM • 21629 views

British intelligence explained the purpose of Putin's decree on "legalizing" Ukrainians in the occupied territories

Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.

War • March 22, 09:59 AM • 28236 views

Most attacks in the Kursk region: General Staff publishes maps of hostilities

Over the past day, more than 140 battles took place at the front, the enemy actively used aircraft and kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

War • March 22, 06:54 AM • 68707 views

Massive drone attack: explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia, air defense is working

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places due to a possible massive attack by enemy drones.

War • March 21, 07:18 PM • 44567 views

Every life matters: rescuers in Zaporizhzhia rescued a dog from under the rubble after the shelling

In the Zaporizhzhia region, during the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling, emergency workers rescued a dog that was under the rubble of a house. The animal was handed over to the owner, its life is not in danger.

Society • March 20, 11:58 PM • 18590 views

Strike on Zaporizhzhia region: five wounded, including a child

On the night of March 21, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, wounding five people, including a child. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in residential buildings and cars caught fire.

War • March 20, 11:04 PM • 27737 views

Over Ukraine, 75 out of 171 enemy drones were shot down overnight, 63 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.

War • March 20, 06:39 AM • 109614 views

"“Our guys are standing there in place”: Zelenskyy on whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine are surrounded in the Kursk region"

President Zelenskyy denied Putin's claims about the encirclement of Ukrainian military personnel in the Kursk region. He emphasized that the operation is ongoing, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation, despite the accumulation of Russian troops on the border.

War • March 18, 09:38 PM • 35940 views

Occupants plan to take more than 4,500 Ukrainian children for "recovery" - CNS

Collaborators plan to take more than 4,500 children from TOT of Zaporizhzhia region for "recovery". In 2024, the occupiers took about 40,000 children to "re-education camps".

War • March 17, 08:41 PM • 26644 views