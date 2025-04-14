Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: threat of airstrikes

Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Residents of the Zaporizhzhia region are urged to remain in shelters. Because, according to preliminary information, there is a threat of strikes by guided aerial bombs.

Local authorities warn of the possible use of air weapons.

The population is advised to pay attention to messages from official sources, follow safety rules and not ignore air raid alerts.

Let us remind you

The Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats within the Zaporizhzhia region.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: authorities urge people to take shelter