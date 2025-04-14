Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: threat of airstrikes
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local authorities warn of the threat of guided aerial bombs. Residents are urged to stay in shelters and follow safety rules.
Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
Residents of the Zaporizhzhia region are urged to remain in shelters. Because, according to preliminary information, there is a threat of strikes by guided aerial bombs.
Local authorities warn of the possible use of air weapons.
The population is advised to pay attention to messages from official sources, follow safety rules and not ignore air raid alerts.
Let us remind you
The Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats within the Zaporizhzhia region.
