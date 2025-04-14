Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: threat of airstrikes

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: threat of airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local authorities warn of the threat of guided aerial bombs. Residents are urged to stay in shelters and follow safety rules.

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: threat of airstrikes

Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Residents of the Zaporizhzhia region are urged to remain in shelters. Because, according to preliminary information, there is a threat of strikes by guided aerial bombs. 

Local authorities warn of the possible use of air weapons.

The population is advised to pay attention to messages from official sources, follow safety rules and not ignore air raid alerts.

Let us remind you

The Air Force informed about the detection of enemy threats within the Zaporizhzhia region.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: authorities urge people to take shelter14.04.25, 05:21 • 4404 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
