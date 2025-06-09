Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

To hide the difficulties associated with the manifestation of the disease's symptoms, the Hollywood star used tricks, such as lines through headphones and the help of a trusted friend.

In March 2022, the family of the famous American actor Bruce Willis announced that the star of "Die Hard" suffers from frontotemporal dementia, a disease that cannot be cured. Now the legend of action movies and comedies is cared for by his relatives - his wife Emma Heming Willis; his ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as their five daughters.

Emma Heming, in her book An Unexpected Journey, says that Willis continued to film before the disease was exposed, even though he had already begun to suffer from the symptoms of these illnesses.

To hide this, he began to resort to tricks such as asking a trusted friend to say his lines through an earpiece or asking directors to cut out his dialogues for him - it is said in the book.

This is how Willis worked on some of his last films, such as "Assassin" (2023) or the saga about the knight-detective.

It should be noted that the deterioration of Willis's condition was not so striking to his loved ones. Willis, who turned 70 this year, grew up in New Jersey and suffered from stuttering since childhood.

The actor of "The 5th Element" always spoke somewhat slowly. Accordingly, his close circle did not worry too much when his words were pronounced a little unclearly.

Bruce always stuttered, but he managed to hide it. When his speech began to change, it seemed that it was just part of his stuttering, it was just a feature of Bruce. I would never have thought that it could be a form of dementia in such a young person - Heming said in an interview with Town & Country in October 2024.

Emma Heming Willis will share the story of what it's like to care for a dependent person

Heming describes her upcoming book as a guide to finding strength, hope, and even self-discovery on a path marked by care.

This is exactly the book I needed when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was paralyzed by fear and uncertainty. I believe this book will help the future caregiver. It is full of support, perspective and hope needed to navigate this journey. This book is for all of us who are looking for our way through the unknown with love, determination and courage. You are not alone she wrote in an Instagram post on April 17.

