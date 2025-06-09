Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

$41.400.07
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

Emma Heming revealed how Bruce Willis continued to act while experiencing symptoms of the disease. The actor used headphones and help from friends to hide the difficulties.

To hide the difficulties associated with the manifestation of the disease's symptoms, the Hollywood star used tricks, such as lines through headphones and the help of a trusted friend.

This is stated in the book "Unexpected Journey" by Emma Heming Willis, reports UNN with reference to News.com.au.

Details

In March 2022, the family of the famous American actor Bruce Willis announced that the star of "Die Hard" suffers from frontotemporal dementia, a disease that cannot be cured. Now the legend of action movies and comedies is cared for by his relatives - his wife Emma Heming Willis; his ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as their five daughters.

Emma Heming, in her book An Unexpected Journey, says that Willis continued to film before the disease was exposed, even though he had already begun to suffer from the symptoms of these illnesses.

To hide this, he began to resort to tricks such as asking a trusted friend to say his lines through an earpiece or asking directors to cut out his dialogues for him

- it is said in the book.

This is how Willis worked on some of his last films, such as "Assassin" (2023) or the saga about the knight-detective.

It should be noted that the deterioration of Willis's condition was not so striking to his loved ones. Willis, who turned 70 this year, grew up in New Jersey and suffered from stuttering since childhood.

The actor of "The 5th Element" always spoke somewhat slowly. Accordingly, his close circle did not worry too much when his words were pronounced a little unclearly.

Bruce always stuttered, but he managed to hide it. When his speech began to change, it seemed that it was just part of his stuttering, it was just a feature of Bruce. I would never have thought that it could be a form of dementia in such a young person

- Heming said in an interview with Town & Country in October 2024.

Emma Heming Willis will share the story of what it's like to care for a dependent person

Heming describes her upcoming book as a guide to finding strength, hope, and even self-discovery on a path marked by care.

This is exactly the book I needed when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was paralyzed by fear and uncertainty. I believe this book will help the future caregiver. It is full of support, perspective and hope needed to navigate this journey. This book is for all of us who are looking for our way through the unknown with love, determination and courage. You are not alone

she wrote in an Instagram post on April 17.

Recall

UNN reported that Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson worked together in many films and behind the scenes, Willis helped Jackson, giving him advice that, as he now admits, changed his career in many ways.

Demi Moore received her first "Golden Globe" for her role in the film "The Substance". Her daughters shared a video of this moment, which quickly went viral on social networks.

Bruce Willis in Los Angeles: amid his struggle with aphasia, the star smiles and puts on a Los Angeles Dodgers cap28.10.24, 10:55 • 114243 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

