The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, admitted that the state's inability to effectively encourage the population to mobilize was the biggest failure of the information front. Budanov told Forbes journalists about this, UNN writes.

Details

During the interview, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate frankly pointed out miscalculations in the media campaign that negatively affected the pace of army replenishment.

Ukraine's biggest failure so far has been its inability to encourage mobilization due to a failed media campaign – stated the head of intelligence.

At the same time, he emphasized that at the technological and intelligence levels, Ukraine demonstrates daily progress. In particular, cooperation with the United States in the field of intelligence data exchange not only continues but also scales up, as the Ukrainian experience of 21st-century warfare is a unique asset for Washington.

"New impetus and energy": Budanov optimistically assessed the Trump team's participation in peace talks