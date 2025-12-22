Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 560 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 1952 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 6370 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10379 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 11908 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 14538 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 13966 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12081 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11417 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8288 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.3m/s
85%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 37329 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 20597 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 22801 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 17467 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 13331 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 560 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 13476 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 53353 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 75413 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 109650 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 232 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 22954 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 20739 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 30936 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 31833 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Fox News

Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, called the state's inability to effectively encourage the population to mobilize the biggest failure of the information front. He noted that Ukraine demonstrates daily progress at the technological and intelligence levels.

Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, admitted that the state's inability to effectively encourage the population to mobilize was the biggest failure of the information front. Budanov told Forbes journalists about this, UNN writes.

Details

During the interview, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate frankly pointed out miscalculations in the media campaign that negatively affected the pace of army replenishment.

Ukraine's biggest failure so far has been its inability to encourage mobilization due to a failed media campaign

– stated the head of intelligence.

At the same time, he emphasized that at the technological and intelligence levels, Ukraine demonstrates daily progress. In particular, cooperation with the United States in the field of intelligence data exchange not only continues but also scales up, as the Ukrainian experience of 21st-century warfare is a unique asset for Washington.

"New impetus and energy": Budanov optimistically assessed the Trump team's participation in peace talks22.12.25, 16:22 • 800 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Forbes
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine