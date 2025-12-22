"New impetus and energy": Budanov optimistically assessed the Trump team's participation in peace talks

Ukraine's chief intelligence officer, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, officially joined the negotiation process and is optimistic about cooperation with the American delegation of US President Donald Trump. Budanov stated this in an interview with Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

Kyrylo Budanov has become a key figure in the group of direct negotiations with President Trump's team. Despite fears of a possible weakening of support, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate announced positive developments in the dialogue.

The Ukrainian negotiating team is now focused on strong security guarantees, which Budanov calls a "response mechanism for violations" to avoid repeating the mistakes of the Budapest Memorandum.

In fact, they (the American delegation – ed.) brought new impetus and energy to the process. I can say that I am optimistic about the future – Budanov commented on relations with White House representatives.

The negotiations between the parties are "multilateral and complex," as the head of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate said, and "not just bilateral."

Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the US