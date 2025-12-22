$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
December 22, 07:25 AM
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
"New impetus and energy": Budanov optimistically assessed the Trump team's participation in peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, joined negotiations with the American Trump delegation, expressing optimism. He spoke of positive shifts and a focus on strong security guarantees.

"New impetus and energy": Budanov optimistically assessed the Trump team's participation in peace talks

Ukraine's chief intelligence officer, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, officially joined the negotiation process and is optimistic about cooperation with the American delegation of US President Donald Trump. Budanov stated this in an interview with Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

Kyrylo Budanov has become a key figure in the group of direct negotiations with President Trump's team. Despite fears of a possible weakening of support, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate announced positive developments in the dialogue.

The Ukrainian negotiating team is now focused on strong security guarantees, which Budanov calls a "response mechanism for violations" to avoid repeating the mistakes of the Budapest Memorandum.

In fact, they (the American delegation – ed.) brought new impetus and energy to the process. I can say that I am optimistic about the future 

– Budanov commented on relations with White House representatives.

The negotiations between the parties are "multilateral and complex," as the head of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate said, and "not just bilateral."

Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the US29.11.25, 13:16 • 11237 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine