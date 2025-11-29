Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, at which "certain accents important in the negotiation process were identified," UNN writes.

Meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. Kyrylo reported on the security situation, the political situation around Ukraine, and the current prospects. We identified some accents that are important in the negotiation process. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Addition

Kyrylo Budanov, according to the President's decree, is a member of Ukraine's delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, regarding the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

The President confirmed that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, along with his team, is already on his way to the United States.

Earlier, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll stated that "Budanov is heading to the US for negotiations." However, later, journalist Oliver Carroll indicated on X that "there has been a change of plan. As Kyiv is still reeling from yesterday's news, Budanov has been ordered to stay in Kyiv. Instead, General Skibitsky's deputy will be in the US. I understand that this decision was made late last night."