11:00 AM • 714 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 1710 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 6034 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 11038 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 22096 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 33757 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 34409 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 37721 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 52943 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29782 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, where they discussed the security and political situation. They identified important priorities for the negotiation process. Budanov is a member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the US and other partners.

Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, at which "certain accents important in the negotiation process were identified," UNN writes.

Meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. Kyrylo reported on the security situation, the political situation around Ukraine, and the current prospects. We identified some accents that are important in the negotiation process.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Addition

Kyrylo Budanov, according to the President's decree, is a member of Ukraine's delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, regarding the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

The President confirmed that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, along with his team, is already on his way to the United States.

Earlier, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll stated that "Budanov is heading to the US for negotiations." However, later, journalist Oliver Carroll indicated on X that "there has been a change of plan. As Kyiv is still reeling from yesterday's news, Budanov has been ordered to stay in Kyiv. Instead, General Skibitsky's deputy will be in the US. I understand that this decision was made late last night."

Julia Shramko

