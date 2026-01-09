Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
January 8, 05:08 PM • 28724 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 38892 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 31582 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 40260 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 26147 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 18135 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 15042 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18571 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14472 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 54283 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
6.5m/s
87%
726mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 17432 views
The government approved the appointment of Anka Feldhusen as the new business ombudspersonJanuary 8, 06:55 PM • 6722 views
The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch09:57 PM • 7500 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details10:20 PM • 11839 views
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districts11:26 PM • 13740 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 17484 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 28725 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 24899 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 40261 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 75754 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kryvyi Rih
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 39773 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 43339 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 66645 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 85655 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 126967 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Heating
The Diplomat

Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Donald Trump has stated his readiness for the US to commit to Ukraine's future defense, as he is convinced that Russia will not attempt another invasion. He believes Putin is looking to make a deal but declined to specify a timeline for ending the war.

Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to commit to the United States' participation in Ukraine's future defense, but, according to him, only because he is confident that Russia will not try to invade the country again. This was reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, he is "firmly convinced that 'they will not invade again, or I will not agree to it.'"

I think he (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.) wants to make a deal. But I've been thinking about it - I've been thinking about it for a long time

- said Trump.

In his opinion, Putin is still ready for peace.

I've had instances where I did everything with Putin, and Zelensky wouldn't make a deal, which shocked me. Then I had instances where it was the other way around. I think now they both want to make a deal, but we'll find out

- noted the US President.

He declined to specify how quickly he hopes to end the war, adding: "We're doing our best, I don't have a timeline."

Recall

According to Axios, Donald Trump's advisors handed over to Russia a US plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, agreed with the Ukrainian side. The White House is awaiting Putin's response to this proposal.

Russia is betting more on winter and ballistic missiles than on diplomacy and agreements with Trump - Zelenskyy08.01.26, 21:02 • 3370 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine