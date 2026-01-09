Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has stated his readiness for the US to commit to Ukraine's future defense, as he is convinced that Russia will not attempt another invasion. He believes Putin is looking to make a deal but declined to specify a timeline for ending the war.
US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to commit to the United States' participation in Ukraine's future defense, but, according to him, only because he is confident that Russia will not try to invade the country again. This was reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.
Details
According to the head of the White House, he is "firmly convinced that 'they will not invade again, or I will not agree to it.'"
I think he (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.) wants to make a deal. But I've been thinking about it - I've been thinking about it for a long time
In his opinion, Putin is still ready for peace.
I've had instances where I did everything with Putin, and Zelensky wouldn't make a deal, which shocked me. Then I had instances where it was the other way around. I think now they both want to make a deal, but we'll find out
He declined to specify how quickly he hopes to end the war, adding: "We're doing our best, I don't have a timeline."
Recall
According to Axios, Donald Trump's advisors handed over to Russia a US plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, agreed with the Ukrainian side. The White House is awaiting Putin's response to this proposal.
