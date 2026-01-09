Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to commit to the United States' participation in Ukraine's future defense, but, according to him, only because he is confident that Russia will not try to invade the country again. This was reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, he is "firmly convinced that 'they will not invade again, or I will not agree to it.'"

I think he (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.) wants to make a deal. But I've been thinking about it - I've been thinking about it for a long time - said Trump.

In his opinion, Putin is still ready for peace.

I've had instances where I did everything with Putin, and Zelensky wouldn't make a deal, which shocked me. Then I had instances where it was the other way around. I think now they both want to make a deal, but we'll find out - noted the US President.

He declined to specify how quickly he hopes to end the war, adding: "We're doing our best, I don't have a timeline."

Recall

According to Axios, Donald Trump's advisors handed over to Russia a US plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, agreed with the Ukrainian side. The White House is awaiting Putin's response to this proposal.

