03:03 PM • 9520 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18020 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16075 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20932 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27654 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34795 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33558 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120730 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87848 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Publications
Exclusives
Iran did not lay mines: Trump called on oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

The US President announced the elimination of up to 60 Iranian vessels overnight. Trump called on tankers to freely pass through the "safe" Strait of Hormuz.

Iran did not lay mines: Trump called on oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believes Iran has not been able to successfully lay any mines in the Strait of Hormuz and that the US has destroyed "almost all" of their mine-laying vessels, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"We destroyed almost all of their mine-laying vessels overnight," he said, suggesting that up to 60 Iranian vessels had been attacked. "Almost their entire fleet is destroyed."

Trump also urged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, insisting on its safety despite attacks on three vessels in the waterway earlier that day. Iran claimed responsibility for attacking at least two of these vessels.

"I think they should use the strait," Trump said.

Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences over mining the Strait of Hormuz10.03.26, 22:09 • 4528 views

Recall

US military forces eliminated 16 Iranian vessels designed to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil exports pass. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released video footage of the strikes after Iran vowed to completely stop oil shipments from the region to its enemies, stating that it would not allow "a single drop" to be exported.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
United States Central Command
Donald Trump
United States
Iran