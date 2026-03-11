Iran did not lay mines: Trump called on oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believes Iran has not been able to successfully lay any mines in the Strait of Hormuz and that the US has destroyed "almost all" of their mine-laying vessels, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"We destroyed almost all of their mine-laying vessels overnight," he said, suggesting that up to 60 Iranian vessels had been attacked. "Almost their entire fleet is destroyed."

Trump also urged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, insisting on its safety despite attacks on three vessels in the waterway earlier that day. Iran claimed responsibility for attacking at least two of these vessels.

"I think they should use the strait," Trump said.

Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military consequences over mining the Strait of Hormuz

Recall

US military forces eliminated 16 Iranian vessels designed to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil exports pass. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released video footage of the strikes after Iran vowed to completely stop oil shipments from the region to its enemies, stating that it would not allow "a single drop" to be exported.