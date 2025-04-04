United States Central Command

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5732 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13494 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55238 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197383 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114063 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376393 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301001 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243453 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117662 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197321 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376338 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247407 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300968 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10233 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34669 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63041 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49108 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119443 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

United States Central Command

News by theme

Pentagon prepares plan to withdraw US troops from Syria after Trump's announcement

The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.

News of the World • February 5, 12:30 PM • 25207 views

US releases video of Tomahawk launch at targets in Yemen on December 31

The US Central Command released a video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched at Houthi targets in Yemen on December 31. The strikes targeted command, production, and weapons storage facilities.

News of the World • January 5, 04:14 AM • 46823 views

US military shoots down its fighter jet over the Red Sea

The missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from its own strike group. Both pilots ejected and were rescued, one suffered minor injuries.

News of the World • December 22, 06:20 AM • 57696 views

US launches air strikes against Yemeni Houthis

The US military conducted an air strike on the Houthi command center in the city of Sanaa. The facility was used to coordinate attacks on US ships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

News of the World • December 17, 01:38 AM • 20450 views

In the Odessa bay, US destroyers repelled an air attack by the Houthis

Two US Navy destroyers successfully defended merchant ships from a Houthi missile and drone attack in the Gulf of Aden. The attack took place on December 9-10, there were no casualties or injuries.

News of the World • December 11, 01:56 AM • 49129 views

US strikes ISIS in Syria: what is known about the operation

The US military carried out more than 75 strikes on ISIS bases in Syria to destroy terrorist camps. The operation was carried out without civilian casualties.

News of the World • December 8, 09:26 PM • 31745 views

US strikes Iranian targets in Syria and Yemen

The U. S. military attacked weapons depots and logistics centers of pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Yemen. The U.S. command declared its readiness to continue to protect its personnel and partners in the region.

News of the World • November 13, 09:42 AM • 20170 views

US warns Iran that it will not be able to deter Israel if Tehran attacks again

The United States has warned Iran that it cannot deter Israel in the event of a new attack. Iran is threatening a “devastating response” to attacks on its territory, and the United States and Israel are increasing their military presence in the region.

News of the World • November 3, 10:59 AM • 21135 views

US military destroys Yemeni Houthis' maritime drone

The US military has eliminated a Yemeni Houthi surface drone in the Red Sea. The operation was conducted to protect navigation and the security of international waters in the region.

News of the World • August 17, 02:34 AM • 27593 views

US destroys two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea

US forces destroyed two threatening Houthi vessels in the Red Sea. This underscores the danger posed by the Iranian-backed Houthis to stability in the region.

War • August 14, 01:40 AM • 117922 views

US destroys Houthi missiles and control station in Yemen

The U. S. military destroyed two anti-ship missiles and a Houthi ground control station in Yemen overnight. They also destroyed an unmanned surface vessel in the Red Sea that threatened the security of the region.

News of the World • August 9, 06:34 AM • 22637 views

US sends F-22 fighters to the Middle East

The United States has sent F-22 fighters to the Middle East to reduce the risk of escalation from Iran.

News of the World • August 8, 11:34 PM • 37282 views

US forces destroy 3 Houthi drones that threatened the coalition in Yemen

The US military has destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi rebel drones in Yemen over the past 24 hours, citing a direct threat to US troops, coalition forces and merchant ships in the region.

War • July 12, 10:02 PM • 28673 views

The United States reported the destruction of three Houthi surface drones in the Red Sea

The U. S. military destroyed three Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours in a self-defense operation.

War • July 1, 12:58 AM • 109042 views

The Houthis launched new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean

Houthi rebels have announced new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, including using an unmanned surface vessel and missiles, causing minor damage to the Greek ship, Centcom reports.

Politics • June 24, 03:24 AM • 66596 views

US destroys 3 Houthi ships in the Red Sea

In the past 24 hours, the US military has destroyed three Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea.

Politics • June 23, 03:16 AM • 100339 views

The United States announced the elimination of a high-ranking member of ISIS

The US military successfully eliminated a senior ISIS official, Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, in an airstrike in Syria on June 16, which undermined ISIS ' ability to carry out terrorist attacks in the region.

Announcements • June 20, 01:30 AM • 46901 views

US destroys 4 Houthi radars and a drone in Yemen

US forces destroyed four Houthi radars and two drones in Yemen over the past 24 hours to protect freedom of navigation in international waters.

Politics • June 18, 01:47 AM • 120799 views

Houthis attack a Panama-flagged tanker carrying Russian oil to China with a missile

The Houthis attacked a tanker carrying oil from Novorossiysk to China with an anti-ship missile. The strike caused flooding, which disabled the engines and steering unit, but the crew was able to regain control of the ship and continue to move.

News of the World • May 19, 10:26 AM • 31504 views

US stops anti-ship missile and destroys drones from Yemen

The US stopped a Houthi anti-ship missile from Yemen targeting an American-flagged ship and destroyed four drones, with no reports of injuries or damage.

News of the World • April 25, 12:33 AM • 58654 views

US plans to impose new sanctions on Iran after attack on Israel

The United States plans to impose new sanctions against Iranian missile and drone programs, organizations supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the Iranian Ministry of Defense in response to Iran's recent attack on Israel.

War • April 17, 12:58 AM • 24857 views

US military after shooting down drones and missiles launched from Iran and Yemen confirmed that remains postured to support Israel’s defense

U. S. forces, backed by destroyers from U.S. European Command, destroyed more than 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles targeting Israel from Iran and Yemen over the weekend, according to U.S. Central Command.

News of the World • April 15, 06:32 AM • 21227 views

US military destroys 80 drones and 6 missiles flying at Israel

During Saturday's attack, the US military destroyed more than 80 drones and 6 ballistic missiles fired from Iran and Yemen toward Israel.

War • April 15, 02:05 AM • 50169 views

Rifles, machine guns, and grenade launchers: The US handed over thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine

The United States has handed over thousands of small arms and ammunition items confiscated from Iran, including more than 5,000 assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, anti-tank grenade launchers, and more than 500,000 rounds of 7. 62 mm ammunition to Ukraine.

War • April 9, 12:49 PM • 45476 views

US strikes Houthis' warehouses in Yemen

U. S. fighter jets struck three Houthi-controlled underground shelters in Yemen, destroying four drones, while the Houthis launched ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea.

War • March 23, 02:29 AM • 48364 views

The United States reported the destruction of 9 missiles and two UAVs at Houthis' facilities in Yemen

The US Central Command reported the destruction of 9 anti-ship missiles and 2 UAVs launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen in the direction of the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea between March 14 and 15.

War • March 15, 02:20 AM • 37038 views

US destroys 4 drones and 1 missile in Yemen to repel Houthi attacks

The US Armed Forces destroyed 4 drones and 1 missile in Yemen, controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi militants.

War • March 14, 03:44 AM • 54917 views

The Ministry of Defense showed how "floating bulletproof vests" are being tested for special units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is testing two samples of floating modules attached to body armor that can automatically inflate and raise soldiers to the surface if they fall into water.

War • March 13, 01:43 PM • 22059 views

US sends ship to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

The USS Frank S. Besson is transporting equipment to set up a temporary dock near Gaza to deliver vital humanitarian aid as part of the US initiative to help provide relief to the region.

News of the World • March 11, 07:41 AM • 24369 views

US sends first ship to equip Gaza port

The United States sends its first ship, the USS General Frank Besson, to deliver equipment to build a temporary seaport in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Politics • March 10, 04:50 AM • 88066 views