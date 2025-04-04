The US Department of Defense is preparing a plan for the complete withdrawal of troops from Syria within 30-90 days. There are currently about 2,000 US troops in the country, including 1,100 temporary rotational forces.
The US Central Command released a video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched at Houthi targets in Yemen on December 31. The strikes targeted command, production, and weapons storage facilities.
The missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from its own strike group. Both pilots ejected and were rescued, one suffered minor injuries.
The US military conducted an air strike on the Houthi command center in the city of Sanaa. The facility was used to coordinate attacks on US ships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.
Two US Navy destroyers successfully defended merchant ships from a Houthi missile and drone attack in the Gulf of Aden. The attack took place on December 9-10, there were no casualties or injuries.
The US military carried out more than 75 strikes on ISIS bases in Syria to destroy terrorist camps. The operation was carried out without civilian casualties.
The U. S. military attacked weapons depots and logistics centers of pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Yemen. The U.S. command declared its readiness to continue to protect its personnel and partners in the region.
The United States has warned Iran that it cannot deter Israel in the event of a new attack. Iran is threatening a “devastating response” to attacks on its territory, and the United States and Israel are increasing their military presence in the region.
The US military has eliminated a Yemeni Houthi surface drone in the Red Sea. The operation was conducted to protect navigation and the security of international waters in the region.
US forces destroyed two threatening Houthi vessels in the Red Sea. This underscores the danger posed by the Iranian-backed Houthis to stability in the region.
The U. S. military destroyed two anti-ship missiles and a Houthi ground control station in Yemen overnight. They also destroyed an unmanned surface vessel in the Red Sea that threatened the security of the region.
The United States has sent F-22 fighters to the Middle East to reduce the risk of escalation from Iran.
The US military has destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi rebel drones in Yemen over the past 24 hours, citing a direct threat to US troops, coalition forces and merchant ships in the region.
The U. S. military destroyed three Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours in a self-defense operation.
Houthi rebels have announced new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, including using an unmanned surface vessel and missiles, causing minor damage to the Greek ship, Centcom reports.
In the past 24 hours, the US military has destroyed three Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea.
The US military successfully eliminated a senior ISIS official, Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, in an airstrike in Syria on June 16, which undermined ISIS ' ability to carry out terrorist attacks in the region.
US forces destroyed four Houthi radars and two drones in Yemen over the past 24 hours to protect freedom of navigation in international waters.
The Houthis attacked a tanker carrying oil from Novorossiysk to China with an anti-ship missile. The strike caused flooding, which disabled the engines and steering unit, but the crew was able to regain control of the ship and continue to move.
The US stopped a Houthi anti-ship missile from Yemen targeting an American-flagged ship and destroyed four drones, with no reports of injuries or damage.
The United States plans to impose new sanctions against Iranian missile and drone programs, organizations supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the Iranian Ministry of Defense in response to Iran's recent attack on Israel.
U. S. forces, backed by destroyers from U.S. European Command, destroyed more than 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles targeting Israel from Iran and Yemen over the weekend, according to U.S. Central Command.
During Saturday's attack, the US military destroyed more than 80 drones and 6 ballistic missiles fired from Iran and Yemen toward Israel.
The United States has handed over thousands of small arms and ammunition items confiscated from Iran, including more than 5,000 assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles, anti-tank grenade launchers, and more than 500,000 rounds of 7. 62 mm ammunition to Ukraine.
U. S. fighter jets struck three Houthi-controlled underground shelters in Yemen, destroying four drones, while the Houthis launched ballistic missiles toward the Red Sea.
The US Central Command reported the destruction of 9 anti-ship missiles and 2 UAVs launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen in the direction of the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea between March 14 and 15.
The US Armed Forces destroyed 4 drones and 1 missile in Yemen, controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi militants.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is testing two samples of floating modules attached to body armor that can automatically inflate and raise soldiers to the surface if they fall into water.
The USS Frank S. Besson is transporting equipment to set up a temporary dock near Gaza to deliver vital humanitarian aid as part of the US initiative to help provide relief to the region.
The United States sends its first ship, the USS General Frank Besson, to deliver equipment to build a temporary seaport in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.