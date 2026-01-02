Anthony Joshua's driver accused of fatal Nigeria crash that killed two people

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
04:10 PM • 5388 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 10168 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 17231 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 27660 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 21130 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 58403 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 84949 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 62925 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 57227 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 189954 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.5m/s
77%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 16192 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 22789 views
In Vinnytsia, a man launched fireworks on January 1 despite the ban: the police found himPhotoJanuary 2, 09:41 AM • 3456 views
Iran offers foreign governments to buy weapons with cryptocurrency - FTJanuary 2, 10:10 AM • 3898 views
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia regionJanuary 2, 10:40 AM • 8416 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 22797 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 43315 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 60242 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 189954 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 110332 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 35812 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 45074 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 45180 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 110332 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 43174 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Technology
DJI Mavic

Anthony Joshua's driver accused of fatal Nigeria crash that killed two people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The driver of a car that crashed into a truck in Nigeria has been charged with reckless driving and driving without a license. Two passengers died in the accident, and boxer Anthony Joshua was injured.

Anthony Joshua's driver accused of fatal Nigeria crash that killed two people

The driver of the car that crashed into a truck in Nigeria, killing two passengers and injuring boxer Anthony Joshua, has been charged, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The driver is accused of reckless driving and not having a valid national driver's license.

Joshua, a two-time world boxing champion, was in the back seat of a black SUV when it crashed into a truck on a busy road near Lagos on Monday, killing his friends Latif Ayodele and Sina Gami.

Gami was Joshua's physical conditioning coach, and Ayodele was a trainer and, as they say, was like a "twin brother" to him.

Hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted videos on social media of them playing table tennis.

Let's add

On Friday, Ogun State Police confirmed that the driver of the Lexus SUV, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, had been charged with four counts.

Kayode is charged with dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver's license.

The 46-year-old appeared before the Sagamu Magistrate's Court, and the hearing was adjourned until January 20.

On Wednesday, local authorities confirmed that Joshua, who has British-Nigerian roots, had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home in Nigeria.

The 36-year-old boxer and his mother "were at a funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their last respects to his two deceased friends," Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso said on social media on Wednesday.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Social network
Nigeria