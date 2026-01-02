Anthony Joshua's driver accused of fatal Nigeria crash that killed two people

The driver of the car that crashed into a truck in Nigeria, killing two passengers and injuring boxer Anthony Joshua, has been charged, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The driver is accused of reckless driving and not having a valid national driver's license.

Joshua, a two-time world boxing champion, was in the back seat of a black SUV when it crashed into a truck on a busy road near Lagos on Monday, killing his friends Latif Ayodele and Sina Gami.

Gami was Joshua's physical conditioning coach, and Ayodele was a trainer and, as they say, was like a "twin brother" to him.

Hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted videos on social media of them playing table tennis.

On Friday, Ogun State Police confirmed that the driver of the Lexus SUV, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, had been charged with four counts.

Kayode is charged with dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver's license.

The 46-year-old appeared before the Sagamu Magistrate's Court, and the hearing was adjourned until January 20.

On Wednesday, local authorities confirmed that Joshua, who has British-Nigerian roots, had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home in Nigeria.

The 36-year-old boxer and his mother "were at a funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their last respects to his two deceased friends," Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso said on social media on Wednesday.