Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest

March marks the beginning of intensive work for gardeners, the very period when one should not delay and start acting. To grow good and strong seedlings, it is necessary to choose the right time for sowing, as this truly affects the quantity and quality of the harvest. UNN offers 10 useful tips on when to start the agricultural season.

Details

It is important to note that the sowing calendar is a guide, but weather and air temperature can make their own adjustments.

In March, it is important to maintain a balance between seedling and garden (treatment, pruning) parts and carry them out in parallel. Work will go better if you have a table at hand.

The question arises, how are these favorable and unfavorable days for work formed? It's simple - the phases of the moon. It is the phases of the moon that determine the days that will be favorable and the days when it is better not to disturb the earth.

Generally, in March, tomatoes, carrots, and peppers begin to be planted, but it is impossible to determine the exact date here; the main thing is the soil and air temperature, so according to this table, you can plan the planting day.

It is important that although carrots should be planted when the soil has warmed up a bit, the optimal temperature for germination is 18-22 degrees.