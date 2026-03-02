$43.100.11
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 6562 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15543 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 12192 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 37318 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 70505 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 65405 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69498 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75889 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75801 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
Publications
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 15574 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

March is the beginning of intensive work for gardeners, when it is necessary to grow good and strong seedlings. UNN offers 10 useful tips for choosing the right sowing time.

Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest

March marks the beginning of intensive work for gardeners, the very period when one should not delay and start acting. To grow good and strong seedlings, it is necessary to choose the right time for sowing, as this truly affects the quantity and quality of the harvest. UNN offers 10 useful tips on when to start the agricultural season.

Details

It is important to note that the sowing calendar is a guide, but weather and air temperature can make their own adjustments. 

In March, it is important to maintain a balance between seedling and garden (treatment, pruning) parts and carry them out in parallel. Work will go better if you have a table at hand. 

The question arises, how are these favorable and unfavorable days for work formed? It's simple - the phases of the moon. It is the phases of the moon that determine the days that will be favorable and the days when it is better not to disturb the earth.

Generally, in March, tomatoes, carrots, and peppers begin to be planted, but it is impossible to determine the exact date here; the main thing is the soil and air temperature, so according to this table, you can plan the planting day.

It is important that although carrots should be planted when the soil has warmed up a bit, the optimal temperature for germination is 18-22 degrees. 

Oleksandra Mesenko

Agronomy newsLife hackPublications