Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine

In Ukraine, there remains a high level of uncertainty for businesses, and investors are in a state of constant tension not only due to war-related risks but also due to the unpredictability of regulatory policy and pressure from law enforcement agencies. Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, stated this in a comment to UNN.

You know, lately, I've been seeing statements from officials, or even deputies, that make it frightening how much investors currently feel insecure about their investments in Ukraine. Not only because of security factors but also because of some incomprehensible approach to managing private capital. - Nina Yuzhanina noted.

In particular, according to her, the pressure on business from law enforcement has not disappeared.

I think this pressure hasn't gone anywhere. It was there, and it still is. - the MP noted.

According to her, alongside the threat of missile strikes, the investment climate is worsened by discretionary legislative norms and the absence of stable rules of the game for private capital. The MP added that investors are actively monitoring the situation in Ukraine, as each of them can directly or indirectly suffer.

That is, investments can be shattered by a missile strike in an instant. But there are also a lot of unresolved issues, discretionary moments in Ukrainian legislation. So, the situation is currently like this. The situation is very tense. - Nina Yuzhanina emphasized.

The state has started listening to business

To combat pressure from law enforcement on businesses in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office launched the "StopPressure" platform - a direct communication channel between businesses and the prosecutor's office, where entrepreneurs can report attempts of illegal influence on them by law enforcement or control bodies.

As Svitlana Lytvyn, Deputy Head of the Department for Supervision of Law Enforcement by Bodies Combating Crimes in the Sphere of Protection of National and International Investments, Prosecutor General's Office, told UNN in an interview, as of February 5, 2026, 177 appeals were received through "StopPressure", of which 169 have already been reviewed.

As a result of the inspections, grounds for response were found in 36 cases, and measures were taken, which allowed for the prompt restoration of violated rights of entrepreneurs. In 8 criminal proceedings, decisions were made in accordance with Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. In some cases, we even received letters of gratitude for the work done, posts on social networks. This testifies to the importance of the "StopPressure" portal for business. At the same time, in 133 cases, no grounds for response were found. This is mainly explained by the fact that the circumstances cited by the applicants were not confirmed or no signs of illegal pressure were found. The remaining reports are being processed – they are carefully checked to ensure an objective and complete review. - Lytvyn noted.

Illegal persecution still exists

Despite the establishment of communication between business and the state, there are still cases of pressure on businesses from law enforcement agencies and illegal persecution of entrepreneurs. For example, this refers to the illegal persecution by law enforcement of a number of companies recognized as strategically important for our state.

As UNN reported, a number of criminal proceedings are being investigated against the "Konstanta" group of aviation companies, which includes LLC "N3OPERATIONS", LLC "KSENA" and PJSC "Aviakompaniya Konstanta", even a superficial study of which allows concluding their obvious custom nature.

Almost all cases were opened based on applications from the NGO "ATO Veterans Council", which is associated with the main competitor of the "Konstanta" group in the aviation market - the company "Ukrainian Helicopters". Both are fighting for international contracts for air transportation, including those for accompanying UN missions to African countries.

Statements about alleged crimes were submitted immediately to all possible law enforcement agencies, and the opened criminal proceedings have identical plots. For example, at the end of 2022, the National Police opened criminal proceeding No. 12022000000001276. Formally, it concerns alleged complicity with the aggressor state and seizure of property. The case was opened based on the application of the head of the already mentioned NGO "ATO Veterans Council" Pavlo Moshkovskyi.

In his statement, he spoke about a "conspiracy theory" allegedly aimed at weakening Ukraine's economic security and seizing strategic enterprises of the aviation industry, including SE "Antonov", which, by the way, continues to be state-owned. At the same time, after almost four years of investigation, no facts confirming these claims have been established by the investigation.

Despite the fact that crimes of this category fall under the jurisdiction of the SBU, the proceedings were investigated by the Main Investigative Department of the National Police until 2025, after which they were transferred to the SBU. It is possible that the police simply did not want to take responsibility for closing an obviously custom-made proceeding.

It should be noted that during the investigation of criminal cases, investigators initiated large-scale searches, which resulted in the seizure of equipment and arrests of company accounts, which actually paralyzed economic activity and led to the disruption of contracts, including for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and international humanitarian missions. Obviously, this was the purpose of opening criminal cases, and not a real search for the truth, because equipment and documentation are not returned to companies for years.

Similar criminal proceedings, opened by applications from the same NGO "ATO Veterans Council" in the SBU and the SBI, had previously been closed due to the absence of a crime. In addition, according to UNN, the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the absence of grounds for applying sanctions against the "Konstanta" group of companies.

"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack

The companies emphasize that all foreign counterparties, particularly in the UAE, underwent strict international compliance, as well as financial monitoring by state banks, which did not record any suspicious financial transactions.

It should be noted that PJSC "Aviakompaniya Konstanta" is a permanent official carrier for international humanitarian missions and non-profit organizations, and also fulfills orders for partner states, including NATO countries. The company is one of the leading operators of Antonov aircraft and the operator of the largest fleet of An-26s, which makes it an important part of Ukraine's aviation capabilities. The enterprise has established a full cycle of maintenance for aircraft manufactured by SE "Antonov".

Since 2019, the company has been an official partner of the UN and holds EASA TCO, UK TCO, and US FAA certificates, confirming its compliance with international requirements. The group's airlines also regularly undergo UN inspections and audits as part of contractor selection and oversight procedures.