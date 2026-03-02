Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - media

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the mobilization of 100,000 reserve soldiers for a war against Iran. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this number will likely be added to the 50,000 reservists already in service.

Ground troops have been reinforced on Israel's borders with Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank. - the article states.

The publication adds that the IDF Home Front Command alone has mobilized 20,000 reservists. The bulk of these forces will be involved in search and rescue operations. Significant reinforcements have also been received by the Air Force, Navy, and Israel's Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces announced a new phase of a military operation aimed at destroying Iranian ballistic missiles and air defense systems. Explosions were heard in Tehran, and local media confirmed attempts by air defense to repel the attack.

IDF reported using over 200 aircraft to strike 500 targets in Iran