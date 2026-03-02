Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - media

$43.210.00
March 1, 08:23 PM • 9966 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 17239 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 19020 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 28229 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 43539 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 59412 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 66303 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 75804 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 77654 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73694 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
New Iranian leadership wants to talk to US President, Trump agrees to negotiations - MediaMarch 1, 04:56 PM • 10186 views
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the targeting of three US and British oil tankersMarch 1, 05:06 PM • 7136 views
Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikesMarch 1, 05:18 PM • 7254 views
Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian shipsMarch 1, 06:04 PM • 6744 views
Britain develops plan to evacuate thousands of its citizens from the Middle East - mediaMarch 1, 06:15 PM • 6030 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 89728 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 94933 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 78981 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 81129 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 81303 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 46446 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 45202 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 42471 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 41610 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 54892 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Israel Defense Forces have mobilized 100,000 reservists for a war against Iran, in addition to the 50,000 servicemen already on active duty. Ground forces have been reinforced at the borders, and 20,000 reservists from the IDF Home Front Command have also been mobilized.

Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - media

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the mobilization of 100,000 reserve soldiers for a war against Iran. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this number will likely be added to the 50,000 reservists already in service.

Ground troops have been reinforced on Israel's borders with Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank.

- the article states.

The publication adds that the IDF Home Front Command alone has mobilized 20,000 reservists. The bulk of these forces will be involved in search and rescue operations. Significant reinforcements have also been received by the Air Force, Navy, and Israel's Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces announced a new phase of a military operation aimed at destroying Iranian ballistic missiles and air defense systems. Explosions were heard in Tehran, and local media confirmed attempts by air defense to repel the attack.

IDF reported using over 200 aircraft to strike 500 targets in Iran28.02.26, 20:20 • 10831 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Mobilization
Israel
Lebanon
Syria
Gaza Strip
Iran