IDF reported using over 200 aircraft to strike 500 targets in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that more than 200 Israeli Air Force (IAF) planes struck 500 targets in Iran on Saturday night — the largest air attack ever conducted by Israeli forces. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, writes UNN.

Details

The first wave targeted dozens of radars and air defense systems, especially in the part of Iran closer to Israel, as well as in the Tehran area.

During the second wave, the Air Force struck Iran's ballistic missile infrastructure in an attempt to reduce its ability to strike Israeli territory.

In the Tabriz area, the IDF attacked an important facility from which the Islamic Republic launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel.

The IDF is also working to establish air dominance in the operational area, which it managed to achieve in June 2025, in order to be able to keep drones and other aircraft in areas from which Tehran may try to strike Israel, and to destroy missile crews before launches are made.

