Operation "Lion's Roar" - Israel shows first footage of strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released the first footage of Operation "Lion's Roar," during which hundreds of military targets in Iran were attacked. Simultaneously, Israel's air defense system intercepted threats launched from Iran.

Operation "Lion's Roar" - Israel shows first footage of strikes on Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showed the first footage of "Lion's Roar" - the name given to the strikes on Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to IDF Telegram.

Details

As part of the operation, Israeli forces attacked hundreds of military targets, including launchers in western Iran.

In parallel with the air strikes in Iran, the air defense system is working to intercept threats launched from Iran towards Israeli territory.

- clarified the IDF.

Subsequently, the Home Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces announced that residents of the country could leave shelters, but should remain near shelters throughout the country.

Rescue and salvage forces are operating in several locations across the country where reports of missile impacts have been received. Crowds in these areas should be avoided. Please continue to follow the instructions of the Civil Defense Command and instructions.

- the message says.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this happened as a result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes remained over the country, heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, Dubai.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He named the main reason for the attack as the need to ensure the peace of American citizens, as well as the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never have nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, noting that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Israel
Tbilisi
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Dubai
Donald Trump
Tehran
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
