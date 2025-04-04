$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15236 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27647 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64329 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213124 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122255 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391475 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310341 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131278 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213128 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391480 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254054 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310344 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2768 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13781 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71994 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57103 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Lebanon

News by theme

Israel strikes southern suburb of Beirut: what is known

Israeli security forces attacked a militant who collaborated with Hamas and planned terrorist attacks. The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is becoming increasingly unstable.

News of the World • April 1, 01:26 AM • 9384 views

Israeli military issued an evacuation order to the residents of Hadath in Beirut for the first time after the ceasefire agreement

Israeli military ordered the evacuation of residents of Hadath, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, for the first time since the ceasefire agreement. Earlier, the IDF carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

News of the World • March 28, 11:09 AM • 22674 views

A senior Hamas politician, Salah al-Bardawil, has been killed in Gaza

Salah al-Bardawil, a senior member of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, along with his wife. Israel has not yet commented on the incident.

News of the World • March 23, 09:35 AM • 44460 views

Israel responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah targets to rocket fire from Lebanon

The IDF has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah targets following a rocket attack on Metula. Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible for security on its territory.

News of the World • March 22, 10:49 AM • 73142 views

Israel attacked terrorist targets in Gaza and Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces are eliminating terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The operations are aimed at destroying terrorist cells and infrastructure.

War • March 20, 11:19 PM • 14956 views

The Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including the Radwan force command center. The IDF stated that violations of agreements between Israel and Lebanon are unacceptable.

News of the World • March 17, 12:10 AM • 15749 views

Israel strikes Islamic Jihad command center in Damascus

The Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, where strategic weapons were manufactured and stored, was also hit.

War • March 14, 12:09 AM • 29025 views

Turkey wants closer EU ties in exchange for security: this could include participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.

War • March 13, 02:12 PM • 20949 views

The Houthis threaten attacks on Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas

Yemeni Houthi rebels announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in adjacent waters. This happened after the deadline set for Israel to deliver aid to Gaza.

News of the World • March 12, 07:42 AM • 12884 views

Israel has carried out the largest strikes against "Hezbollah" since the ceasefire

The Israeli Air Force attacked military targets of "Hezbollah" in southern Lebanon, carrying out 20-30 separate explosions. The IDF discovered weapons and missile launchers that violate the ceasefire agreement.

War • March 7, 11:24 PM • 25122 views

Israel and Hamas fail to agree on next stage of Gaza truce

Israel proposes to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for 6 weeks to release hostages. Hamas insists on an immediate transition to the second phase of the agreement to achieve a lasting peace.

News of the World • February 28, 02:36 PM • 17334 views

IDF raises combat readiness on Gaza border: what's going on

The Israeli military has raised the operational alert level in the Gaza border area following a new assessment of the situation. The contact line guidance zone is moving from partial activity to full activity.

News of the World • February 23, 06:26 PM • 40727 views

Thousands of people gathered in the Lebanese capital for the funeral of the former Hezbollah leader

A large-scale funeral ceremony for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held at the Kamil Shamoun Stadium in Beirut. The funeral procession was attended by over 50,000 people, including high-ranking Iranian officials.

News of the World • February 23, 01:42 PM • 21317 views

Israel conducts air strikes on Hezbollah facilities on the border of the two countries

The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah facilities on the Lebanese-Syrian border that were used to smuggle weapons. The IDF announced the continuation of operations against the terrorist organization.

News of the World • February 20, 10:51 PM • 23346 views

US suspends funding for Palestinian security forces

The Trump administration has frozen funding for the Palestinian Authority's security forces as part of a foreign aid review. This comes at a time when the PA is attempting to establish control over the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • February 19, 04:23 PM • 31420 views

Israel does not plan to completely leave Lebanon after ceasefire - media

Despite the agreement to withdraw, Israel intends to maintain five strategic posts in Lebanon. These posts will control communities in southern Lebanon and the border areas.

News of the World • February 17, 07:04 PM • 37951 views

Israel strikes at Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

The IDF attacked Hezbollah's military facilities in Lebanon, where rocket launchers and weapons were found. The strikes were in response to a violation of agreements between the two countries.

News of the World • February 17, 01:28 AM • 28096 views

Hungary to give one million euros to Lebanese army instead of supplying weapons to Ukraine - Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto announced that Lebanon would receive €1 million through the European Peace Fund instead of supporting Ukraine. Hungary continues to block the allocation of €6 billion in military aid to Ukraine from this fund.

War • February 11, 11:27 PM • 30305 views

Israel attacks arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces struck an arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon in the Bekaa area. Ammunition depots and rocket launchers that posed a security threat were also destroyed.

News of the World • February 10, 01:18 AM • 47087 views

Israel conducts air strike on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

The Israeli military carried out an air strike on two military facilities in Lebanon. According to preliminary data, these facilities were used by Hezbollah to store weapons.

News of the World • February 6, 11:27 PM • 17515 views

Zelensky talks to Lebanon's president for the first time: what he offered

President Zelenskyy had his first conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The parties discussed the creation of a food hub in Lebanon and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Economy • January 30, 09:00 PM • 48146 views

Israeli Ambassador denies information on transfer of trophy weapons to Ukraine

Michael Brodsky denied the information about Israel's initiative to hand over Russian weapons seized in Lebanon to Ukraine. He explained that it was only a private legislative initiative that was not continued.

War • January 27, 08:28 PM • 64545 views
Exclusive

Free out-of-school education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity

Free extracurricular education in Brovary: over 1800 children develop their talents at the Palace of Creativity.

Society • January 27, 11:48 AM • 27069 views

Israel and Lebanon extend the deadline for withdrawal of troops

The White House has announced an extension of the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon until February 18, 2025. The parties will also begin negotiations on the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.

News of the World • January 27, 06:55 AM • 25254 views

Israel says it will leave troops in southern Lebanon after deadline

Israel said it would leave troops in southern Lebanon after Sunday's deadline due to the failure to fulfill the terms of the agreement. The agreement provided for the withdrawal of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the region.

News of the World • January 24, 02:43 PM • 25398 views

Israel may hand over trophy Russian weapons captured in Lebanon to Ukraine - Embassy

Israel's deputy foreign minister offered to hand over Russian-made weapons captured from enemies to Ukraine. The parties also discussed the threats posed by Iran's cooperation with Russia and bilateral cooperation.

War • January 21, 06:18 PM • 31783 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announces the start of the “Iron Wall” military operation in the West Bank

Israel has launched a large-scale military operation against terrorism in the West Bank city of Jenin. The IDF, Shabak and Israeli police are participating in Operation Iron Wall to strengthen security in the region.

News of the World • January 21, 01:01 PM • 29987 views

Almost 200,000 Syrian refugees are returning home: what made them make this decision?

About 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their country since the fall of the Assad regime. Most refugees left Syria because of repression and are now returning because of instability in neighboring countries.

News of the World • January 18, 11:00 PM • 48870 views

Israeli special services: 25 of 33 hostages Hamas plans to hand over are alive

According to Israeli intelligence, 25 of the 33 hostages to be handed over by Hamas in the first phase of the deal are still alive. The hostage exchange will take place as part of a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • January 18, 02:09 PM • 64675 views

Biden revealed details of a new agreement between Israel and Hamas

The US president welcomes the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. Biden said the deal was the result of pressure on Hamas and U.S. diplomacy.

News of the World • January 15, 07:37 PM • 71786 views