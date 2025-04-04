Israeli security forces attacked a militant who collaborated with Hamas and planned terrorist attacks. The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is becoming increasingly unstable.
Israeli military ordered the evacuation of residents of Hadath, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, for the first time since the ceasefire agreement. Earlier, the IDF carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Salah al-Bardawil, a senior member of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, along with his wife. Israel has not yet commented on the incident.
The IDF has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah targets following a rocket attack on Metula. Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible for security on its territory.
The Israel Defense Forces are eliminating terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The operations are aimed at destroying terrorist cells and infrastructure.
The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including the Radwan force command center. The IDF stated that violations of agreements between Israel and Lebanon are unacceptable.
The Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, where strategic weapons were manufactured and stored, was also hit.
Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.
Yemeni Houthi rebels announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in adjacent waters. This happened after the deadline set for Israel to deliver aid to Gaza.
The Israeli Air Force attacked military targets of "Hezbollah" in southern Lebanon, carrying out 20-30 separate explosions. The IDF discovered weapons and missile launchers that violate the ceasefire agreement.
Israel proposes to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for 6 weeks to release hostages. Hamas insists on an immediate transition to the second phase of the agreement to achieve a lasting peace.
The Israeli military has raised the operational alert level in the Gaza border area following a new assessment of the situation. The contact line guidance zone is moving from partial activity to full activity.
A large-scale funeral ceremony for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held at the Kamil Shamoun Stadium in Beirut. The funeral procession was attended by over 50,000 people, including high-ranking Iranian officials.
The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah facilities on the Lebanese-Syrian border that were used to smuggle weapons. The IDF announced the continuation of operations against the terrorist organization.
The Trump administration has frozen funding for the Palestinian Authority's security forces as part of a foreign aid review. This comes at a time when the PA is attempting to establish control over the Gaza Strip.
Despite the agreement to withdraw, Israel intends to maintain five strategic posts in Lebanon. These posts will control communities in southern Lebanon and the border areas.
The IDF attacked Hezbollah's military facilities in Lebanon, where rocket launchers and weapons were found. The strikes were in response to a violation of agreements between the two countries.
Peter Szijjarto announced that Lebanon would receive €1 million through the European Peace Fund instead of supporting Ukraine. Hungary continues to block the allocation of €6 billion in military aid to Ukraine from this fund.
The Israeli Defense Forces struck an arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon in the Bekaa area. Ammunition depots and rocket launchers that posed a security threat were also destroyed.
The Israeli military carried out an air strike on two military facilities in Lebanon. According to preliminary data, these facilities were used by Hezbollah to store weapons.
President Zelenskyy had his first conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The parties discussed the creation of a food hub in Lebanon and strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Michael Brodsky denied the information about Israel's initiative to hand over Russian weapons seized in Lebanon to Ukraine. He explained that it was only a private legislative initiative that was not continued.
The White House has announced an extension of the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon until February 18, 2025. The parties will also begin negotiations on the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.
Israel said it would leave troops in southern Lebanon after Sunday's deadline due to the failure to fulfill the terms of the agreement. The agreement provided for the withdrawal of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the region.
Israel's deputy foreign minister offered to hand over Russian-made weapons captured from enemies to Ukraine. The parties also discussed the threats posed by Iran's cooperation with Russia and bilateral cooperation.
Israel has launched a large-scale military operation against terrorism in the West Bank city of Jenin. The IDF, Shabak and Israeli police are participating in Operation Iron Wall to strengthen security in the region.
About 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their country since the fall of the Assad regime. Most refugees left Syria because of repression and are now returning because of instability in neighboring countries.
According to Israeli intelligence, 25 of the 33 hostages to be handed over by Hamas in the first phase of the deal are still alive. The hostage exchange will take place as part of a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The US president welcomes the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. Biden said the deal was the result of pressure on Hamas and U.S. diplomacy.