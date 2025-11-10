Lebanon released Muammar Gaddafi's son after almost ten years in prison

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
06:35 PM • 12923 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 19773 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 46417 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54747 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 43185 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 50716 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90774 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42770 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 46690 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39890 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69939 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM • 56617 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19629 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23974 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23148 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23180 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 46421 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 24001 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54751 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90775 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Clarence Thomas
Bashar al-Assad
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19634 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69947 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 79013 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 126488 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 194311 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Nord Stream

Lebanon released Muammar Gaddafi's son after almost ten years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Muammar Gaddafi's youngest son, Hannibal, was released in Lebanon after almost ten years of imprisonment without trial in the case of the disappearance of a Shiite cleric. He was detained in 2015 after being kidnapped in Syria, accused of concealing information about Imam Musa al-Sadr, who disappeared in 1978.

Lebanon released Muammar Gaddafi's son after almost ten years in prison

Hannibal Gaddafi, the youngest son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was released on Monday after almost ten years of imprisonment without trial in Lebanon. He was held in connection with the disappearance of the Shiite cleric Musa al-Sadr in 1978. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Hannibal Gaddafi was detained in 2015 after being kidnapped by militants in Syria, where he was in exile with his family. Lebanese authorities accused him of concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr, who disappeared during a visit to Libya.

At the time of the cleric's disappearance, Gaddafi was only two years old and never held high positions in the Libyan government. Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized the conditions of his detention, calling the accusations "false." In 2023, he went on a hunger strike to protest his arrest, after which his health sharply deteriorated.

Last month, Lebanon's judiciary ruled to release Gaddafi on bail. Initially, the amount was $11 million, but later the court reduced the amount to approximately $900,000 and lifted the travel ban for him.

"Gaddafi's release came after his lawyers posted bail," Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The Libyan Government of National Unity thanked the Lebanese leadership for "cooperation that led to Gaddafi's release" and expressed readiness to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Recall:

A Libyan delegation arrived in Beirut for negotiations on the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, who has been in a Lebanese prison since 2015 without a court decision. He is accused of concealing information about the disappearance of the Shiite cleric Musa al-Sadr in 1978.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Lebanon
Libya
Syria