How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Former Head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov stated that NABU fabricated criminal cases to seize control over the State Judicial Administration. He claims that a provocateur with Russian citizenship, who is on an international wanted list, was used for this purpose.

A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case

Fabrication of criminal cases, involvement of fraudsters with Russian citizenship, and use of friendly ties with the NABU leadership are an incomplete list of illegal actions committed by the perpetrators to seize control over the State Judicial Administration and strengthen influence on the judicial system in general. This was reported by former SJA head Oleksiy Salnikov in an interview with "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), according to UNN.

According to him, anti-corruption structures were used to achieve purely private interests, and the case against him turned out to be fabricated.

"I considered and still consider the case against me to be custom-made and falsified. I regret that NABU was used to achieve purely private interests. There are several reasons for what happened. The first is the attempts of some individuals in the judicial system to regain the power they lost. For this, it was necessary to remove me from the position of head of the SJA. The second is the desire of the so-called 'grant circles' to strengthen their influence on the judicial system in general and to take control of the distribution of finances in the SJA. For this, it was necessary to take control of the SJA and the High Council of Justice, which directly dealt with these issues," explained the former head of the SJA.

According to him, certain people from the judicial system used close friendly ties with the NABU leadership (now former). NABU organized provocateurs, including "Bureau agent" Oleksiy Honchar, with the aim of fabricating a criminal case, Salnikov said.

"When we started hearing the case in the HACC, we found out that he (Honchar - ed.) is a citizen of the Russian Federation and is on the international wanted list. Honchar obtained Ukrainian citizenship through the court using forged documents. He served a sentence for large-scale fraud in Russia. After obtaining Ukrainian citizenship, Honchar repeatedly changed his surnames. We collected evidence that he constantly calls the territory of the Russian Federation," he noted.

The lawyer is convinced that Honchar is "on the payroll" of NABU, as he is also a complainant in other criminal proceedings of the Bureau. The entire case was built on the fact that the "agent" introduced himself as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and offered Salnikov money so that he would allegedly buy a car for him and transfer it to a military unit, the former head of the SJA said. Ultimately, he claims, the money was returned, as the car scheme looked too suspicious.

Salnikov also reported pressure from investigators and record-short deadlines for considering the case in court.

"I was persistently hinted at signing an agreement, for which they promised not to put me behind bars. But I had to publicly confess to committing serious crimes. So, without committing any criminal offense, I received 3 years of imprisonment from the HACC and the HACC Appeals Chamber in record time," said the former head of the judicial administration.

According to him, such cases have become systemic and aim to destroy the country's judicial system.

"Today, all judicial reforms are carried out at the expense of public activists who have no experience but have funds and influence. The public is used as a sword, and not always for the benefit of society. I believe that there is a de facto destruction of the judicial system and its replacement with another, but whether this system will be able to inspire people's trust is an open question," Salnikov concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

