Trump says Iran is ready for a ceasefire, but the terms of the deal are "not good enough"

Iran is ready to conclude a ceasefire agreement, but the United States considers Tehran's terms "not good enough." This was stated in a phone interview with NBC News by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked what the terms of a potential agreement to end the war would be, the White House chief replied: "I don't want to tell you that." At the same time, he agreed that Iran's commitment to completely abandon any nuclear ambitions would be part of it.

We destroyed most of their missiles. We destroyed most of their drones. We largely destroyed their missile and drone production. Within two days, it will be completely destroyed - said Trump.

He also expressed doubt as to whether Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was alive.

"I don't know if he's even alive. So far, no one has been able to show him. I hear he's not alive, and if he is alive, he should do something very smart for his country, which is to surrender," the US president said.

Recall

According to Reuters, the administration of US President Donald Trump rejected attempts by Middle Eastern allies to initiate diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war with Iran.

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