russia is building the "novorossia" highway through occupied Mariupol to connect Rostov and Simferopol. Completion of the works is scheduled for September 2026.
In occupied Crimea, veterans of the Russian intelligence service have opened the "Griffin" club, where children will be taught military training. This is done to militarize young people and prepare a reserve for the army.
Former Defense Minister Hrytsenko stated in 2013 that the military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea do not pose a threat. The media indicate that this created an informational background for preparing for the occupation.
Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.
The Russians intend to export 12 million tons of stolen grain, metal and coal per year through the port of Mariupol. They plan to put into operation 18 new berths to increase cargo turnover.
The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the statements of the Russian Federation about the strikes of Ukraine on energy facilities in the Kursk, Bryansk regions and Crimea on March 25-27. They emphasized that these are fakes to prolong the war.
According to Bratchuk, the real goal of Russia in the negotiations is to return the Black Sea Fleet to Crimea. The successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea forced the Russian Federation to close the fleet in Novorossiysk.
On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that rumors about strikes on objects in the Russian Federation are not true. The purpose of such accusations is to prolong the war and deceive the world community.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 4273-IX (bill 12351), which changes the names of 103 local courts in various regions of Ukraine. The renaming has been agreed with state authorities and does not require additional costs.
The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the possible ceasefire at sea. Shelling of Ukraine is carried out from Crimea with missiles and drones, and not only from ships.
Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places until the alarm is canceled.
GUR published data on 14 Russian museum workers involved in the theft of Ukrainian valuables. 164 artifacts found during excavations were taken from occupied Crimea.
In occupied Melitopol, high school students are required to undergo military training to obtain a certificate. The training is conducted by the "Warrior" center together with the "United Russia" party.
Russia plans to send more than 70 children from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region to the "Artek" camp in Crimea for summer "re-education". The occupiers intend to "improve the health" of 80% of children from TOT this summer.
Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.
The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.
American congressmen introduced a resolution on the US non-recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. This confirms the commitment to Ukraine's independence.
At night, the Saratov region of Russia was subjected to a massive UAV attack, houses were damaged, and an evacuation was announced. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 54 drones were shot down over the region.
Chairman of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov reacted to reports of possible recognition of Crimea as Russian, recalling the US "Crimean Declaration" and expressing doubt about a change in policy.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.
Disinformation about concessions from Ukraine is spreading on the eve of the conversation between Trump and Putin. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns against manipulations regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian and the easing of sanctions.
On March 16, heterogeneous weather is observed in Ukraine. It is cloudy in the center, rainy in the east and south, and warmer in the south, up to +19°C.
The invaders are bringing soil contaminated with fuel oil from Anapa to Crimea without disposing of it properly. This threatens an environmental disaster on the peninsula and poisons water resources.
Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by the occupiers in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison. He was accused of helping to blockade Crimea and involvement in the battalion.
On the night of March 12, 2025, the Russian Federation struck Odesa and Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-M missiles, and also attacked with 133 Shahed drones. 98 UAVs were shot down in 15 regions.
The "ATESH" movement reported a successful sabotage near Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. The train with ammunition did not arrive on time.
CrimeaSOS reports 45 illegal searches by the occupying forces in Crimea in 2024. The searches were conducted among Jehovah's Witnesses, Crimean Tatars, journalists, and veterans of the Crimean Tatar movement.