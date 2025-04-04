$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15812 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28903 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64877 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213945 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391952 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213761 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244227 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255107 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131969 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391952 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254384 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310816 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3144 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14274 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45502 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57210 views
News by theme

To improve logistics and connect TOT with Russian cities: invaders are building a road through Mariupol - City Council

russia is building the "novorossia" highway through occupied Mariupol to connect Rostov and Simferopol. Completion of the works is scheduled for September 2026.

Society • April 4, 10:45 AM • 3710 views

They will be taught according to the doctrines of the GRU, KGB and NKVD: in Crimea, the occupiers created a new club for military-patriotic education of children - ISW

In occupied Crimea, veterans of the Russian intelligence service have opened the "Griffin" club, where children will be taught military training. This is done to militarize young people and prepare a reserve for the army.

War • April 4, 01:35 AM • 11511 views

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hrytsenko in 2013 "accidentally did not notice" that Russia was preparing to seize Crimea - media

Former Defense Minister Hrytsenko stated in 2013 that the military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea do not pose a threat. The media indicate that this created an informational background for preparing for the occupation.

War • April 3, 01:17 PM • 9608 views

Umerov declared more than UAH 1.6 million in salary and his wife's rent of an apartment in the USA

Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.

Economy • March 31, 02:18 PM • 39001 views

The occupiers want to increase the capacity of the port of Mariupol in order to export stolen grain and metal

The Russians intend to export 12 million tons of stolen grain, metal and coal per year through the port of Mariupol. They plan to put into operation 18 new berths to increase cargo turnover.

War • March 29, 01:45 PM • 43844 views

Five more children were rescued from the occupation with the help of Qatar

The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Society • March 29, 10:08 AM • 18081 views

The General Staff refuted new Russian fakes about alleged Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the statements of the Russian Federation about the strikes of Ukraine on energy facilities in the Kursk, Bryansk regions and Crimea on March 25-27. They emphasized that these are fakes to prolong the war.

War • March 27, 02:40 PM • 24312 views

Speaker of the UDA "South": the main goal of the Russian Federation in negotiations on a maritime truce is to return the fleet to Crimea

According to Bratchuk, the real goal of Russia in the negotiations is to return the Black Sea Fleet to Crimea. The successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea forced the Russian Federation to close the fleet in Novorossiysk.

War • March 27, 06:07 AM • 32452 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 27: Warm, cloudy with clearings and no heavy rain

On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.

Society • March 27, 05:36 AM • 51387 views

The General Staff refuted the accusations of the Russian Federation about the alleged violation of the ceasefire conditions by Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that rumors about strikes on objects in the Russian Federation are not true. The purpose of such accusations is to prolong the war and deceive the world community.

War • March 26, 01:58 PM • 25073 views

The President signed the law on changing the name of local general courts

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 4273-IX (bill 12351), which changes the names of 103 local courts in various regions of Ukraine. The renaming has been agreed with state authorities and does not require additional costs.

Politics • March 26, 12:34 PM • 20267 views

What does a ceasefire at sea mean: the Navy's response

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the possible ceasefire at sea. Shelling of Ukraine is carried out from Crimea with missiles and drones, and not only from ships.

War • March 24, 10:59 PM • 15039 views

Air defense forces are operating in the Zaporizhzhia region

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places until the alarm is canceled.

War • March 24, 06:56 PM • 12091 views

DIU: Russians stole at least 164 artifacts from occupied Crimea

GUR published data on 14 Russian museum workers involved in the theft of Ukrainian valuables. 164 artifacts found during excavations were taken from occupied Crimea.

War • March 24, 09:50 AM • 76187 views

In Melitopol, the occupiers introduced mandatory military training for schoolchildren - CNS

In occupied Melitopol, high school students are required to undergo military training to obtain a certificate. The training is conducted by the "Warrior" center together with the "United Russia" party.

War • March 24, 01:42 AM • 133296 views

The occupiers are preparing to take children from TOT Zaporizhzhia to Crimea - CNS

Russia plans to send more than 70 children from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region to the "Artek" camp in Crimea for summer "re-education". The occupiers intend to "improve the health" of 80% of children from TOT this summer.

War • March 23, 03:51 AM • 24257 views

British intelligence explained the purpose of Putin's decree on "legalizing" Ukrainians in the occupied territories

Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.

War • March 22, 09:59 AM • 28236 views

Trump considers the occupied territories to be the central issue in the war

The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 08:38 AM • 30846 views

Crimea is Ukrainian, we did not discuss the issue of recognizing it as Russian with Trump - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.

Politics • March 20, 03:16 PM • 12513 views

A resolution on non-recognition of the occupation of Ukrainian territories was introduced in the US Congress

American congressmen introduced a resolution on the US non-recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. This confirms the commitment to Ukraine's independence.

Politics • March 20, 11:59 AM • 160033 views

Russia reports massive drone attack on Saratov and Engels: reports of fire at the airfield and evacuation

At night, the Saratov region of Russia was subjected to a massive UAV attack, houses were damaged, and an evacuation was announced. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 54 drones were shot down over the region.

War • March 20, 06:57 AM • 13901 views

I don't believe the US will recognize Crimea as Russian - Chubarov

Chairman of the Mejlis Refat Chubarov reacted to reports of possible recognition of Crimea as Russian, recalling the US "Crimean Declaration" and expressing doubt about a change in policy.

Politics • March 19, 08:46 AM • 10201 views

In occupied Crimea, it roared: enemy air defense systems and radar stations, vessels and a helicopter were hit - video of the DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.

War • March 19, 06:39 AM • 19075 views

Center for Countering Disinformation is recording manipulations in the media regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin

Disinformation about concessions from Ukraine is spreading on the eve of the conversation between Trump and Putin. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns against manipulations regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian and the easing of sanctions.

Society • March 18, 08:08 AM • 23533 views

Weather on March 16: changeable spring weather prevails in Ukraine again

On March 16, heterogeneous weather is observed in Ukraine. It is cloudy in the center, rainy in the east and south, and warmer in the south, up to +19°C.

Society • March 16, 05:49 AM • 29706 views

Crimea is turning into a toxic dump: the aggressor buries soil contaminated with fuel oil directly on the peninsula - CNS

The invaders are bringing soil contaminated with fuel oil from Anapa to Crimea without disposing of it properly. This threatens an environmental disaster on the peninsula and poisons water resources.

Society • March 16, 02:05 AM • 61011 views

Crimean Tatar Rustem Viratti died in a Russian prison

Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by the occupiers in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison. He was accused of helping to blockade Crimea and involvement in the battalion.

War • March 12, 04:51 PM • 25044 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 133 drones: 98 drones were shot down

On the night of March 12, 2025, the Russian Federation struck Odesa and Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-M missiles, and also attacked with 133 Shahed drones. 98 UAVs were shot down in 15 regions.

War • March 12, 07:39 AM • 27117 views

Blown up just before the arrival of a train with ammunition: another successful operation of "ATESH" in Crimea

The "ATESH" movement reported a successful sabotage near Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. The train with ammunition did not arrive on time.

War • March 12, 04:59 AM • 131479 views

In 2024, Russian security forces conducted at least 45 arbitrary searches in Crimea - human rights defenders

CrimeaSOS reports 45 illegal searches by the occupying forces in Crimea in 2024. The searches were conducted among Jehovah's Witnesses, Crimean Tatars, journalists, and veterans of the Crimean Tatar movement.

Crimes and emergencies • March 10, 03:48 PM • 14921 views