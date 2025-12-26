73 out of 99 enemy drones neutralized, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic "Iskander"

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
06:47 AM • 1074 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 3072 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 17306 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 62416 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 63715 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 78458 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 39120 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 28318 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21264 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 68965 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
5m/s
89%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russian KABs injure four peopleDecember 25, 09:22 PM • 6024 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 7630 views
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 8818 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 8282 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering Disinformation01:27 AM • 4782 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 62439 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 68975 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 50532 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 85037 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 68973 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 15241 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 19078 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 20126 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 22880 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 29180 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times

73 out of 99 enemy drones neutralized, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic "Iskander"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

On the night of December 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 99 attack UAVs. The defense forces neutralized 73 drones.

73 out of 99 enemy drones neutralized, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic "Iskander"

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 99 drones overnight, 73 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 26 (from 18:00 on December 25), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 99 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv: what is known26.12.25, 08:40 • 924 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine