73 out of 99 enemy drones neutralized, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic "Iskander"

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 99 drones overnight, 73 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 26 (from 18:00 on December 25), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 99 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv: what is known