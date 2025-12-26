$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv with drones on the night of December 26. An infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa, and a power outage occurred in the Mykolaiv district.

Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv with drones on the night of December 26. In Odesa, infrastructure was damaged, and in Mykolaiv district, there was a power outage. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim on Telegram, writes UNN.

Odesa

Today, the enemy attacked our city again.  Damage to an infrastructure facility in Odesa was recorded. As a result of the UAV hit, a fire broke out. Work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing," Lysak wrote.

According to available information, he said, there were no dead or injured.

"Regarding the situation on the coast.  Specialists of the Ukrainian Scientific Center of Marine Ecology monitor the state of seawater and assess the damage caused to the environment. By the decision of the city commission on man-made and environmental safety and emergency situations, work is being carried out on the coast to localize and eliminate pollution," Lysak noted.

Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown24.12.25, 12:00 • 3536 views

Also, according to him, energy workers are working to restore electricity supply to Odesa residents' homes.

Mykolaiv

"At night, the enemy attacked the city of Mykolaiv and its suburbs with several attack drones, presumably "Molniya" type UAVs. As a result of the attack, there was a partial power outage for subscribers in Mykolaiv district. As of now, almost all consumers have power. There are no casualties," Kim wrote.

According to him, also  in the evening, the enemy struck the city of Ochakiv, presumably with MLRS. 11 private houses and eight cars were damaged. There are no casualties. In addition, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities four times with FPV drones. There are no casualties.

Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is known26.12.25, 01:34 • 7668 views

Julia Shramko

