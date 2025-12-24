Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

In the Black Sea waters within the Odesa district, oily slicks have been recorded on the water's surface due to oil entering the sea as a result of a Russian attack, reported Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office stated that the enemy attack led to environmental pollution in the Odesa region, and ecologists are taking samples and assessing the extent of the damage, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Black Sea waters within the Odesa district, oily slicks have been recorded on the water's surface. The reason is damage to sunflower oil reservoirs as a result of massive enemy attacks on port infrastructure, which caused some of the vegetable oil to enter the enterprise's territory, the roadway, and the estuary's waters, subsequently reaching the sea," Kiper wrote on social media.

According to him, the fire that broke out at the facility has been extinguished.

He stated that for the first two days after the strike, the port was under continuous enemy shelling, so spill localization efforts could only be carried out partially – exclusively during breaks between air raid alerts and with strict adherence to all safety requirements for personnel. During this period, specialists gradually installed boom barriers. Immediately after the pollution was detected, all relevant services were promptly involved in eliminating the consequences.

"The State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District and the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are monitoring the water condition. The Environmental Inspectorate is documenting the damage caused to the environment. The coast is cordoned off, and additional pumps are being used," Kiper reported.

According to him, to prevent further spread of pollution, the port channel has been blocked by two layers of boom barriers by the forces of the "Pivdennyi" Sea Port Administration. Specialized fleet and vessels for collecting pollution from the water surface are involved in the work.

"The waters of the Pivdennyi port are temporarily closed until the complete elimination of the consequences of the vegetable oil spill. A final assessment will be provided after the complete localization of the consequences," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration stated, adding: "We specifically emphasize: this concerns vegetable (sunflower) oil – an organic substance that undergoes natural biological decomposition. At the same time, the AMU, together with all involved services, is taking all possible measures to localize the pollution and prevent its further spread, taking into account current security and weather conditions."

"Currently, the Odesa Zoo has taken in birds for rehabilitation that were affected by the oil entering the water," Kiper noted.

All necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences, he said.

Criminal proceedings

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office stated that the enemy attack led to environmental pollution in the Odesa region, and ecologists are taking samples and assessing the extent of the damage.

Prosecutors from the department for combating crimes committed in armed conflict, together with environmental prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, are conducting procedural guidance in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the investigation, it was established that "on December 20, during a massive enemy attack on the Odesa district with attack drones, enterprise reservoirs were damaged, followed by their ignition. 13 containers held sunflower oil."

"Today, December 24, spots resembling vegetable oil were found on the beaches of the Odesa region and in the sea. Specialists are working on site: they are surveying the territory. The environmental inspection is taking samples for laboratory research," the prosecutor's office reported.

After all circumstances are established, the damage caused to the environment will be calculated. Based on the results of the calculations, engineering and environmental expert examinations are planned, the prosecutor's office noted.

