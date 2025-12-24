Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 2306 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 3270 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 10298 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 27473 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 44534 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 59533 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 66679 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41064 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 50817 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22172 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.8m/s
62%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speechDecember 24, 02:54 AM • 6998 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 5782 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 18276 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 10010 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 12231 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 2294 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 59531 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 36592 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 66674 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 50812 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 10151 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 3288 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 30975 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 28326 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 31433 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Washington Post

Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

Oily slicks have been recorded in the Black Sea waters of the Odesa district due to damage to oil tanks after enemy attacks. Measures are being taken to localize the pollution and monitor the water condition.

Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

In the Black Sea waters within the Odesa district, oily slicks have been recorded on the water's surface due to oil entering the sea as a result of a Russian attack, reported Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office stated that the enemy attack led to environmental pollution in the Odesa region, and ecologists are taking samples and assessing the extent of the damage, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Black Sea waters within the Odesa district, oily slicks have been recorded on the water's surface. The reason is damage to sunflower oil reservoirs as a result of massive enemy attacks on port infrastructure, which caused some of the vegetable oil to enter the enterprise's territory, the roadway, and the estuary's waters, subsequently reaching the sea," Kiper wrote on social media.

According to him, the fire that broke out at the facility has been extinguished.

He stated that for the first two days after the strike, the port was under continuous enemy shelling, so spill localization efforts could only be carried out partially – exclusively during breaks between air raid alerts and with strict adherence to all safety requirements for personnel. During this period, specialists gradually installed boom barriers. Immediately after the pollution was detected, all relevant services were promptly involved in eliminating the consequences.

"The State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District and the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are monitoring the water condition. The Environmental Inspectorate is documenting the damage caused to the environment. The coast is cordoned off, and additional pumps are being used," Kiper reported.

According to him, to prevent further spread of pollution, the port channel has been blocked by two layers of boom barriers by the forces of the "Pivdennyi" Sea Port Administration. Specialized fleet and vessels for collecting pollution from the water surface are involved in the work.

"The waters of the Pivdennyi port are temporarily closed until the complete elimination of the consequences of the vegetable oil spill. A final assessment will be provided after the complete localization of the consequences," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration stated, adding: "We specifically emphasize: this concerns vegetable (sunflower) oil – an organic substance that undergoes natural biological decomposition. At the same time, the AMU, together with all involved services, is taking all possible measures to localize the pollution and prevent its further spread, taking into account current security and weather conditions."

"Currently, the Odesa Zoo has taken in birds for rehabilitation that were affected by the oil entering the water," Kiper noted.

All necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences, he said.

Criminal proceedings

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office stated that the enemy attack led to environmental pollution in the Odesa region, and ecologists are taking samples and assessing the extent of the damage.

Prosecutors from the department for combating crimes committed in armed conflict, together with environmental prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, are conducting procedural guidance in criminal proceedings regarding the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the investigation, it was established that "on December 20, during a massive enemy attack on the Odesa district with attack drones, enterprise reservoirs were damaged, followed by their ignition. 13 containers held sunflower oil."

"Today, December 24, spots resembling vegetable oil were found on the beaches of the Odesa region and in the sea. Specialists are working on site: they are surveying the territory. The environmental inspection is taking samples for laboratory research," the prosecutor's office reported.

After all circumstances are established, the damage caused to the environment will be calculated. Based on the results of the calculations, engineering and environmental expert examinations are planned, the prosecutor's office noted.

Russian strikes on Pivdennyi port caused oil spill in Black Sea - USPA24.12.25, 11:37 • 2168 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Animals
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Black Sea
Odesa