Ministry of Health of Ukraine

04:45 PM • 6958 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 12815 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 13103 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 16290 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 14112 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 16185 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16212 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 31619 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20349 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 30943 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Tags
Authors
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 26901 views
Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of ZhytomyrNovember 21, 11:09 AM • 6654 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 9900 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany12:55 PM • 14268 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 6368 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 3862 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 6638 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 16290 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 31619 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 30943 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 3862 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 27016 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 43679 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 45993 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 59543 views
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Mushrooms
1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters

1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine. In the near future, examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies will be carried out.

Society • November 20, 10:35 AM • 4880 views
Over the week, 109,000 cases of ARVI were registered in Ukraine, more than half of the patients are childrenPhoto

Last week, 109,645 cases of ARVI and COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, of which 62,698 were among children. The incidence rate did not exceed the epidemic threshold in any region.

Health • November 19, 01:49 PM • 2244 views
Exclusive
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors

For over a year, a scandal has been ongoing around the Odrex clinic in Odesa after the death of patient Adnan Kivan, with criminal proceedings and suspicions against doctors. Despite this, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has not conducted any inspections and does not react to numerous complaints.

Society • November 19, 07:42 AM • 49955 views
Every sixth infection is untreatable with antibiotics: Ministry of Health's advice on how to stop the spread of resistant bacteria

The Ministry of Health informs about what everyone can do to counter antibiotic resistance. This is especially dangerous during wartime, as it significantly increases the burden on the healthcare system.

Society • November 18, 08:40 AM • 2822 views