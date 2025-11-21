1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine. In the near
future, examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies will be carried out.
Last week, 109,645 cases of ARVI and COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, of which 62,698 were among children. The incidence rate did not exceed the epidemic threshold in any region.
For over a year, a scandal has been ongoing around the Odrex clinic in Odesa after the death of patient Adnan Kivan, with criminal
proceedings and suspicions against doctors. Despite this, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has not conducted any inspections and
does not react to numerous complaints.
The Ministry of Health informs about what everyone can do to counter antibiotic resistance. This is especially dangerous during wartime, as it significantly increases the burden on the healthcare system.