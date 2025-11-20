1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters 20 November 2025

$42.090.00
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 15558 views
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 15276 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 11526 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 17307 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 5822 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 20892 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 44509 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 42589 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 43953 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 55685 views
1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters 20 November 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

1,000 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine. In the near future, examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies will be carried out.

1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters

Ukraine has received 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen, according to the Russian side, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Repatriation measures took place today. 1,000 bodies, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine

- the Coordination Headquarters said in a statement.

As stated, "investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies in the near future."

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

Coordination Headquarters: 16% of military personnel held captive by Ukraine are Ukrainian citizens18.11.25, 17:22 • 3068 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
International Committee of the Red Cross
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine