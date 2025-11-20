1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters 20 November 2025

Ukraine has received 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen, according to the Russian side, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Repatriation measures took place today. 1,000 bodies, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine - the Coordination Headquarters said in a statement.

As stated, "investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies in the near future."

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

