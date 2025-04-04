The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.
The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine from various front lines, including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, and others. The identification of the deceased will be carried out in the near future.
Dmytro Lubinets met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. The parties discussed the situation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported citizens, as well as developed new initiatives.
A video of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the 82nd Brigade in Kursk region has appeared on social media. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross regarding Russia's war crime.
According to the results of repatriation measures, the bodies of 757 fallen defenders from different directions were returned to Ukraine. The return was made possible through the joint work of government agencies and with the assistance of the Red Cross.
Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war are receiving calls from fraudsters posing as employees of international organizations. The scammers demand payment for allegedly sending parcels to the prisoners.
In the Gaza Strip, Hamas militants released 8 hostages - three Israelis and five Thai citizens. In exchange, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners.
Russia has reported that Australian Oscar Jenkins may be alive and in captivity in Russia. The Australian government is urgently verifying this information and demanding proof of his well-being.
A video of Russian soldiers shooting six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war was posted online. Ombudsman Lubinets called on the UN and the ICRC to respond to another war crime.
Israel has released 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The exchange takes place in stages after Hamas handed over several hostages through the Red Cross.
The first quadripartite meeting was held with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and ICRC representatives on access to prisoners of war. The parties discussed the exchange of information, the transfer of letters, and the establishment of medical commissions.
A preliminary agreement has been reached on systematic exchanges of prisoners with Russia in 2025, with priority given to seriously ill prisoners. The last exchange took place on December 30, 2024, when 189 Ukrainians were released.
Russian military forces likely executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast on January 3. According to DeepState, the prisoners had their hands bound and were shot in the back of the head.
Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia meet in Belarus to discuss conditions of detention of prisoners of war. The day before, 189 Ukrainians, including the defenders of Mariupol and Zmeinyi Island, were released as part of the exchange.
The Ministry of Justice has set up 4 camps to hold Russian prisoners of war, spending UAH 294. 2 million. Prisoners receive proper conditions, medical care and other rights in accordance with the Geneva Convention.
The Coordination Center confirmed the deaths of 184 Ukrainians in Russian captivity, including 169 military and 15 civilians. The actual number of victims may be much higher due to systematic torture and lack of medical care.
Russian troops executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of Blahodatne. ISW claims that Russian commanders encourage or authorize such war crimes.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets informs the UN and ICRC of a new case of shooting five Ukrainian prisoners of war. 110 Ombudsman's Office publishes video of the Russian military's crime.
On the territory of Belarus, 1500 Christmas parcels were delivered to Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war. Letters from relatives were also handed over and lists of prisoners and missing persons were discussed.
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 81 countries, for the first time officially recognizing Russia's actions as a “war of aggression.
Within a month, a single online platform for relatives of missing soldiers will be launched in Ukraine. It is also planned to change the procedure of criminal proceedings and payments to the families of the fallen.
The Ombudsman stated that the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross on the registration of prisoners of war in the Russian Federation is ineffective. Therefore, Ukraine is looking for additional mechanisms for verifying data on prisoners.
The bodies of 502 dead soldiers from different directions of the front were returned to Ukraine. Most of the dead were returned from the Donetsk direction - 397 defenders, and 17 bodies were also returned from the territory of the Russian Federation.
In Toretsk, russian soldiers entered an apartment and opened fire on civilians with an assault rifle. Two women died on the spot, a man was injured in the shoulder and collarbone.
The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has approved a resolution on human rights violations in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 78 countries, condemning the occupation and containing new provisions on prisoners of war.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 50 exchanges have been conducted, and 3,767 military and civilians have been returned. A step-by-step procedure for families of prisoners and missing persons has been developed.