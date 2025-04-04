International Committee of the Red Cross

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1602 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10071 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53206 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193786 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112265 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373053 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298946 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212078 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243300 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254662 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114467 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193786 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373053 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245914 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298946 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9426 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60950 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47076 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117428 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

International Committee of the Red Cross

News by theme

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in Gaza: details of the tragedy

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.

News of the World • March 31, 10:31 PM • 8266 views

"On the shield": bodies of 909 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine from various front lines, including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, and others. The identification of the deceased will be carried out in the near future.

War • March 28, 12:29 PM • 25928 views

Lubinets discussed with the head of the ICRC the fate of Ukrainians in Russian captivity and occupation

Dmytro Lubinets met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. The parties discussed the situation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported citizens, as well as developed new initiatives.

War • March 10, 05:02 PM • 23307 views

Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been executed in Kursk region: the enemy has committed another war crime - Dmytro Lubinets

A video of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the 82nd Brigade in Kursk region has appeared on social media. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appeals to the UN and the Red Cross regarding Russia's war crime.

War • February 23, 04:31 PM • 30281 views

Video of alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers circulates online, letters sent to UN and ICRC - Ombudsman

A video of the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military has appeared on social media. The Ombudsman of Ukraine appeals to the UN and the Red Cross regarding the violation of the Geneva Convention.

War • February 17, 02:15 PM • 29319 views

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 757 fallen defenders

According to the results of repatriation measures, the bodies of 757 fallen defenders from different directions were returned to Ukraine. The return was made possible through the joint work of government agencies and with the assistance of the Red Cross.

Society • February 14, 11:39 AM • 24077 views

Fraudsters call families of prisoners of war on behalf of humanitarian missions - Coordination Center

Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war are receiving calls from fraudsters posing as employees of international organizations. The scammers demand payment for allegedly sending parcels to the prisoners.

Society • February 6, 10:20 AM • 32336 views

Return after 482 days of captivity: hostage exchange begins in Gaza

In the Gaza Strip, Hamas militants released 8 hostages - three Israelis and five Thai citizens. In exchange, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners.

Society • January 30, 10:14 AM • 25550 views

Australian, whose possible death was reported earlier, may be alive and in Russian captivity - government

Russia has reported that Australian Oscar Jenkins may be alive and in captivity in Russia. The Australian government is urgently verifying this information and demanding proof of his well-being.

War • January 29, 12:58 PM • 27245 views

Ukraine returns bodies of 757 fallen defenders

The bodies of 757 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine.

War • January 24, 11:59 AM • 32838 views

The invaders shot six Ukrainian soldiers: Lubinets says there is no accountability for war criminals

A video of Russian soldiers shooting six unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war was posted online. Ombudsman Lubinets called on the UN and the ICRC to respond to another war crime.

War • January 23, 09:53 AM • 30407 views

Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners after deal with Hamas

Israel has released 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The exchange takes place in stages after Hamas handed over several hostages through the Red Cross.

News of the World • January 20, 02:18 AM • 24710 views

Ukraine insists on Red Cross access to prisoners

The first quadripartite meeting was held with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and ICRC representatives on access to prisoners of war. The parties discussed the exchange of information, the transfer of letters, and the establishment of medical commissions.

War • January 16, 02:40 PM • 28386 views

There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges should become systematic in 2025 - Lubinets

A preliminary agreement has been reached on systematic exchanges of prisoners with Russia in 2025, with priority given to seriously ill prisoners. The last exchange took place on December 30, 2024, when 189 Ukrainians were released.

War • January 6, 04:14 PM • 35383 views

Bound their hands and shot them in the back of the head: Russians likely killed three Ukrainian prisoners of war

Russian military forces likely executed three Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast on January 3. According to DeepState, the prisoners had their hands bound and were shot in the back of the head.

War • January 6, 01:08 PM • 22645 views

Lubinets discusses mutual visits of prisoners of war with Russian Ombudsman

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia meet in Belarus to discuss conditions of detention of prisoners of war. The day before, 189 Ukrainians, including the defenders of Mariupol and Zmeinyi Island, were released as part of the exchange.

Society • December 31, 01:40 PM • 20633 views

More than UAH 290 million spent on 4 camps for holding Russian prisoners of war - audit

The Ministry of Justice has set up 4 camps to hold Russian prisoners of war, spending UAH 294. 2 million. Prisoners receive proper conditions, medical care and other rights in accordance with the Geneva Convention.

War • December 27, 12:17 PM • 20223 views

Russia is responsible for deaths of at least 184 Ukrainians in captivity - Coordination Center

The Coordination Center confirmed the deaths of 184 Ukrainians in Russian captivity, including 169 military and 15 civilians. The actual number of victims may be much higher due to systematic torture and lack of medical care.

Society • December 25, 09:06 AM • 17395 views

Russian Armed Forces Commanders Authorize Execution of Prisoners: Institute for the Study of War Reacts to Another War Crime of the Occupiers

Russian troops executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of Blahodatne. ISW claims that Russian commanders encourage or authorize such war crimes.

War • December 23, 08:08 AM • 15721 views

Lubinets informs the UN and ICRC about the execution of 5 more captured Ukrainian soldiers by Russians

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets informs the UN and ICRC of a new case of shooting five Ukrainian prisoners of war. 110 Ombudsman's Office publishes video of the Russian military's crime.

War • December 22, 10:55 AM • 24765 views

Ukraine and Russia exchange Christmas parcels and letters for prisoners of war

On the territory of Belarus, 1500 Christmas parcels were delivered to Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war. Letters from relatives were also handed over and lists of prisoners and missing persons were discussed.

War • December 20, 02:25 PM • 17295 views

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on human rights violations in the occupied territories of Ukraine: why it is important

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on human rights in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 81 countries, for the first time officially recognizing Russia's actions as a “war of aggression.

War • December 17, 08:42 PM • 27642 views

Online platform for relatives of missing soldiers to be launched in Ukraine within a month

Within a month, a single online platform for relatives of missing soldiers will be launched in Ukraine. It is also planned to change the procedure of criminal proceedings and payments to the families of the fallen.

Society • December 11, 08:03 PM • 33587 views

Lubinets: due to the inefficiency of the ICRC, new mechanisms for recording prisoners in the Russian Federation are needed

The Ombudsman stated that the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross on the registration of prisoners of war in the Russian Federation is ineffective. Therefore, Ukraine is looking for additional mechanisms for verifying data on prisoners.

War • December 5, 01:35 PM • 43322 views

Ukraine returned the bodies of 502 dead defenders: where they were taken from

The bodies of 502 dead soldiers from different directions of the front were returned to Ukraine. Most of the dead were returned from the Donetsk direction - 397 defenders, and 17 bodies were also returned from the territory of the Russian Federation.

War • November 29, 11:30 AM • 18214 views

Occupants in Toretsk shot two local women and wounded a man with an assault rifle in an apartment

In Toretsk, russian soldiers entered an apartment and opened fire on civilians with an assault rifle. Two women died on the spot, a man was injured in the shoulder and collarbone.

War • November 24, 02:16 PM • 30889 views

Ombudsman appeals to the UN over the shooting of prisoners of war near Vuhledar

Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar. According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers killed the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers after capturing them.

War • November 22, 05:47 PM • 25973 views

UN Committee supports updated resolution on human rights violations in the occupied regions of Ukraine and torture of prisoners of war

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has approved a resolution on human rights violations in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The document was supported by 78 countries, condemning the occupation and containing new provisions on prisoners of war.

War • November 21, 08:07 AM • 18866 views

Ombudsman: Russian military probably shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region

Dmytro Lubinets reported on the alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military in Kursk region. The Ombudsman sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding this war crime.

War • November 20, 05:55 PM • 20108 views

More than 3.7 thousand Ukrainian citizens returned home thanks to the work of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War: algorithm of actions for relatives of prisoners and missing persons

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 50 exchanges have been conducted, and 3,767 military and civilians have been returned. A step-by-step procedure for families of prisoners and missing persons has been developed.

Society • November 19, 06:45 AM • 15102 views