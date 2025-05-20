$41.580.08
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 2968 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23426 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30777 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126856 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86337 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150828 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108802 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264194 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129789 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355441 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2776 views

A video survey showed that the price of equipment, as well as its originality and official supply, are important for Ukrainians. Many are ready to support the official market for the sake of reliability.

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Ukrainians are paying more and more attention to the details of the process of purchasing equipment. Participants in a video survey conducted in the capital testified that they are concerned about the price and originality of the equipment, as well as the official supply and the possibility of warranty service, writes UNN.

Details

Against the background of the growth of commodity supply and the active spread of "gray" imports, consumers are increasingly choosing between officially imported equipment and cheaper alternatives from illegal suppliers. The latter not only avoid paying taxes and are not responsible to buyers, but also often sell used or non-original equipment under the guise of new ones. This creates significant risks for both consumers and the state.

The answers of the survey participants illustrate a wide range of approaches to consumer choice. Some respondents emphasized that it is important to support official imports, as this guarantees quality, availability of service and payment of taxes to the budget.

Probably, this gives me more confidence that the equipment will last longer, and I will be able, in case of anything, to contact the service center if it is represented in Ukraine. Therefore, yes, it is important for me that it is original and officially imported to Ukraine with all the necessary documents and everything else correctly

- said one of the respondents.

Others emphasize that they pay attention to the price first, and only then to the originality of the devices and the legality of the supply. 

"I would, of course, look at the price, and then coordinate the quality with someone who understands this," added another respondent.

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?13.05.25, 19:08 • 168542 views

Some respondents admit that they do not think too much about whether the equipment is original and whether it is sold by a conscientious business, as long as it works properly. At the same time, most agree that non-original products usually have lower quality materials and may fail faster.

In general, non-original things work so-so. Additionally, they are visible - by the quality of plastic, materials, software and everything else

- emphasized one of the survey participants.

In general, as the survey shows, Ukrainians tend to support the official market of equipment, especially when it comes to reliability and service, but price remains an important factor in the choice.

I buy equipment in stores that I trust - so that it is original. It would probably be important for me that everything is official, but if the price was critical for me, I would probably allow the option of a gray market. That is, it is difficult for me to answer unequivocally

- shared the consumer.

Let us remind you

By purchasing equipment through dubious networks that work with unofficial suppliers, consumers expose themselves to the risk of problematic operation of their desired gadgets. Such devices often do not have proper certification, warranty service, and some settings or functions may be completely blocked.

UNN also reported on the leak of internal descriptions of "gray" schemes for the supply of Apple equipment in one of the small networks. The equipment is purchased through intermediaries in Southeast Asian countries - mostly new or refurbished devices. It is imported to Ukraine by minibuses with forged customs declarations, where cheap accessories are indicated instead of expensive gadgets. Experts suggest the existence of a "green corridor" at customs. In the future, the equipment is sold through a wide network of stores, formally registered for hundreds of sole proprietors, which allows minimizing taxes and avoiding responsibility.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
