04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In occupied Crimea, mobile internet shutdowns and slowdowns are becoming permanent measures. This leads to problems with emergency services and access to information.

Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, disconnections and artificial slowdowns of mobile internet are ceasing to be "temporary measures." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "head" of Crimea, Gauleiter Sergey Aksyonov, directly stated that the restrictions would continue – allegedly for security reasons.

In fact, this means the consolidation of digital isolation as a norm. ... The real goal is not security, but control. The internet is seen as a threat due to the possibility of recording events, self-organization of people, and access to alternative information. Therefore, disconnections are planned to be used during "sensitive moments" – during shelling, crises, or growing discontent.

- indicated in the CNS.

They add that the consequences are already tangible: problems with emergency services, financial services, medicine, and access to news. At the same time, the internet in the temporarily occupied territories is increasingly turning from a basic need into a tool of pressure.

Recall

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, during 2025, Russians in various regions had their mobile internet disconnected more than 11,000 times. Disconnections occurred in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, and in 25 of them – daily.

In occupied Crimea, mobile internet was restricted until the end of the war - Russian media23.12.25, 13:43 • 9071 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea