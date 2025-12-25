Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, disconnections and artificial slowdowns of mobile internet are ceasing to be "temporary measures." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "head" of Crimea, Gauleiter Sergey Aksyonov, directly stated that the restrictions would continue – allegedly for security reasons.

In fact, this means the consolidation of digital isolation as a norm. ... The real goal is not security, but control. The internet is seen as a threat due to the possibility of recording events, self-organization of people, and access to alternative information. Therefore, disconnections are planned to be used during "sensitive moments" – during shelling, crises, or growing discontent. - indicated in the CNS.

They add that the consequences are already tangible: problems with emergency services, financial services, medicine, and access to news. At the same time, the internet in the temporarily occupied territories is increasingly turning from a basic need into a tool of pressure.

Recall

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, during 2025, Russians in various regions had their mobile internet disconnected more than 11,000 times. Disconnections occurred in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, and in 25 of them – daily.

In occupied Crimea, mobile internet was restricted until the end of the war - Russian media