In occupied Crimea, mobile internet was restricted until the end of the war - Russian media

In Crimea, mobile internet has been restricted until the end of the full-scale war in Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian-appointed head of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, as reported by UNN with reference to The Moscow Times.

"Here, one simply has to come to terms with this, switch to a different mode of operation. I consider these measures sufficient to ensure the security of Crimea," Aksyonov said on Russian media.

According to him, "it was impossible to do otherwise." He also noted that the internet can serve "both good and bad purposes."

The publication notes that before this, the Crimean mobile operator "Volna" announced restrictions on the operation of WhatsApp and Telegram messengers, citing a decision by Roskomnadzor.

Local authorities also claimed that the issues of disconnecting mobile communications and the internet during drone attacks are subject to mandatory approval by federal structures.

In November, the authorities of the Ulyanovsk region made a similar decision. They referred to the federal center's decision to expand the "security zone" around strategic facilities.

